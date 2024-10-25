You can save over $250 on DJI’s best drone with this Fly More Combo deal

One of DJI's best-selling drones is back on sale once again. The Mini 4 Pro packs professional-grade photography and videography capabilities into a lightweight and portable airframe and thanks to a new deal on Amazon, users can purchase the Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo Bundle for $250 less.

For a limited time, Amazon is offering the DJI Mini 4 Pro Bundle for just $1349 (with an additional $50 off when getting a new Amazon visa approved). The drone bundle features the DJI Mini 4 Pro Fly More Combo, a 128GB Sandisk Extreme SD card, a Drone Backpack, and other accessories. The package is normally priced at $1,599, which translates to a 16% price reduction thanks to the new limited-time offer.

The bundle has everything a new drone pilot needs to start their aerial filmmaking journey. The included Drone Backpack and shoulder bag makes traveling with the Mini 4 Pro much easier. The package also includes a Drone Landing Pad which helps with takeoffs and landings in rough, grassy, or sandy terrain.

The DJI Mini 4 Pro is a lightweight drone, weighing in at just 249g. However, it isn’t lightweight when it comes to its features thanks to its 1/1.3-inch 48MP sensor which is capable of recording 4K 60fps footage. The drone is equipped with DJI’s omnidirectional avoidance sensors ensuring worry-free flying. The Mini 4 Pro uses DJI OcuSync 4 giving the drone a transmission range of over 12 miles.

Included in the bundle is the DJI RC2 remote which has a built-in 5.5-inch FHD display for easier monitoring. The remote controller uses a dual-transmitter quad-receiver system which enhances signal strength and improves transmission performance for smooth and safer flights.

Overall, the DJI Mini 4 Pro Bundle from Amazon is a great deal for anyone looking to get started with flying drones both as a hobby and professional work. You will get the chance to own one of the best drones in the market for a reasonable price.