DJI Osmo Action 4 Standard Combo drops below $250

DJI's Action series is one of the best when it comes to action cameras, perhaps second only to the newly released Insta360 Ace Pro 2. The Action 5 flagship is now largely sought-after but the older Action 4 is still a solid camera and is now on sale. Featuring a 1/1.3-inch sensor capable of capturing 4K video and 10MP stills, the standard combo has been discounted to just under $250.

The Osmo Action 4 can record 4K video up to 120fps and has a 155° ultra-wide field of view. It allows you to capture immersive slow-motion footage whether you are skiing, surfing, or snowboarding. The footage from the action camera can be recorded in 10-bit D-Log M Color Performance mode for vibrant and true-to-life colors.

Content creators can quickly change from horizontal to vertical shots with the included Magnetic Quick Release. This feature allows users to quickly change perspectives, unlocking more creative possibilities. As an action camera, the Osmo Action 4 can weather even the harshest environments. It is waterproof down to 18 meters and can work in temperatures up to -20°C. The camera is made from ultra-durable materials which can withstand bumps and drops. We recommend purchasing the optional waterproof case which is rated for 60 meters and is perfect for scuba diving.

The Osmo Action 4 inherits DJI’s patented image stabilization technologies. The action camera features RockSteady 3.0 which virtually eliminates camera shakes. It also has HorizonSteady which automatically corrects camera tilts ensuring smooth footage.

If you are looking to pick up an action camera, the DJI Osmo Action 4 is a solid choice. While it isn’t the newest action camera from DJI, it is still very capable and can be yours for a discounted price. This is a limited-time offer and it would be best to get one while stocks are still available. We expect the DJI Osmo Action 4 to sell out fast.