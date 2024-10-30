Save over $1000 on this Nikon Z7 II deal at B&H

If you are looking for a high-resolution full-frame camera without shelling out huge sums of cash for flagship models then the Nikon Z7 II is the right camera for you. This mid-tier offering from Nikon has all the professional features you will ever need without the premium price tag. And it is even cheaper with a new B&H deal with a massive 33% markdown.

The Nikon Z7 II with Accessories Kit is currently on sale for $1,999.95, netting you a savings of $1,007. The kit includes the Think Tank Photo Retrospective 7M Shoulder Bag ($129) and Lexar 128GB Professional 1667x UHS-II SDXC Memory Card ($64), making it a great deal.

At the center of the Z7 II is a 45.7MP full-frame BSI CMOS sensor and EXPEED 6 image processor. The sensor design omits the optical low-pass filter which means the camera records more detail and lowers the native sensitivity down to ISO 64. The second generation Z7 also improves its predecessor with increased frame rates, faster processing, and a deeper buffer.

For hybrid shooters, the Z7 II is capable of recording 4K video up to 60 fps and supports external recording in 10-bit using N-Log or HLG. The camera can also record 1080p slow-motion video with up to 120 fps. Audio recording is handled by the built-in stereo microphone or external mic via the 3.5mm jack. A headphone jack and HDMI port can be used to monitor footage and audio.

The Z7 II uses a 493-point Phase-Detect AF system which covers 90% of the image area. A hybrid AF which switches from phase to contrast-detect is also available for shooting video. The camera supports face, eye, and subject tracking for both still and videos.

At the back of the Z7 II is a large 3.2-inch 2.1 million-dot touchscreen LCD which offers bright, clear, and vivid images in playback and live view shooting. The screen can be tilted to cover both high and low angles. The EVF is a 3.6 million-dot OLED screen with 0.80x magnification and uses Nikkor optics for sharper and clearer images. The Z7 II has a magnesium alloy body and is both dust and weather-resistant, allowing for operation in inclement conditions.

If you are looking for your first full-frame camera or upgrading from APS-C then the Nikon Z7 II is something worth considering. The new price gets you a high-resolution camera with pro-grade features for a fraction of the price of flagship models. We expect the deal to last only until stocks are available so it would be wise to get one as soon as possible.