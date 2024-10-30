Sony rumored to announce A1II mirrorless camera in November

We may be getting a new Sony full-frame mirrorless camera in the next few weeks. Several sources have confirmed that the company is gearing up for a major product reveal next month with one insider even giving a date for the announcement.

Source: Sony Alpha Rumors

Sony Addict Blog added the possible candidates for the upcoming full-frame mirrorless camera. According to the post, the Sony A1 II, A7V, RX1RIII, and 24-70mm F/2 GM lens are the possible products to be announced in November. While it would have been interesting to see a follow-up to the ultra-compact Sony RX1R II, it looks like the next full-frame mirrorless will be an interchangeable lens camera.

The report said that the upcoming zoom lens will be more compact than the Canon 28-70mm F/2 L USM lens. It is claimed that Sony opted for a focal length of 28-70mm instead of 24-70mm to keep the size as small as possible.

According to rumors, the Sony A1 II will have a 50MP full-frame Exmor RS BSI CMOS sensor similar to the original A1. The upcoming camera will share the body with the A9 III and use a new AI chip. It will reportedly have faster frame rates and autofocus which is always a good thing. A new memory card in the CFExpress Type A with 4.0 standard will be used in the A1 II.

The Sony A1 II is reportedly going to be available to buy in early 2025, estimated to cost around $7500-$8000 which is a little bit more expensive than the current generation flagship.