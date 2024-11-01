Apple’s new Macbook Pro M4 has launched, now available to pre order

Apple has had a busy week, introducing a slew of products from the tiny Mac Mini M4 to the all-new iMac. One product that stands out for photographers and videographers is the new Macbook Pro powered by the Apple silicone M4.

The Macbook Pro gets a massively powerful new chip in the M4 line of processors, including the M4 Pro which is also available for the Mac Mini. The M4 models also get a significant upgrade in RAM and performance.

The basic Macbook Pro has a 14-inch screen and the base M4 chip with its 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU. The M4 chip is divided into four performance cores and six efficiency cores. The base model 14-inch Macbook Pro starts with 16GB of RAM instead of the 8GB in the previous model and will support a maximum of 32GB of RAM. Apple claims that the M4 Macbook is 1.8x faster than the M1-powered model in editing high-resolution images. Base storage on the M4 variant is a 512GB SSD which can be upgraded to 2TB.

The high-end 14 and 16-inch Macbook Pro with M4 Pro sports a 14-core CPU and up to 20-core GPU and is claimed to be twice as fast as the base model M4 laptop. The CPU uses 10 performance cores and four efficiency cores for a massive leap in processing power. The M4 Pro-powered laptop will have a base RAM of 24GB and a maximum of 128 GB. It will have the same base storage as the M4 laptop but with an upgrade ceiling of 4TB.

The top-end Macbook is equipped with the M4 Max chip that has a 16-core CPU and up to 40-core GPU. The chip has 12 performance cores and four efficiency cores and is reportedly 2.2x faster than the M1 Max CPU. Having a 40-core GPU sounds crazy but it will surely boost productivity in editing those 8K video files. The M4 Max supports a maximum of 128GB of RAM, which is a lot for a laptop. Storage on the M4 Max is a whopping 8TB.

All variants of the Macbook Pro will use a new mini-LED backlit display with Liquid Retina XDR. The screen will have 1000 nits sustained and 1600 nits peak brightness for ultra-crisp images. The LED displays have ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz.

The base model 14-inch laptop gets an extra USB-C / Thunderbolt 4 port while the M4 Pro and M4 Max variants use Thunderbolt5 ports. The Macbook Pro will have an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack.