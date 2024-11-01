Best Black Friday camera deals 2024: Early photography offers & what to expect

Black Friday is the perfect time of year to save yourself hundreds on high-ticket items. Cameras, lenses, and other photography gear receive huge discounts in November, some of which we are already starting to see. Everything from mirrorless cameras and DSLRs to Polaroids, lenses, and accessories will see significant price reductions. You can rest assured knowing that all the major brands and retailers taking part will be featured here, and there isn’t long to wait.

Camera deals

When do Black Friday camera deals start?

Black Friday is officially on the 29th of November this year, however, as we all know some retailers tend to jump the gun. We expect some Black Friday “doorbusters” as early as the 15th of November, however, there are already plenty of early deals going live now.

Is Black Friday the best time to invest in a new camera?

Black Friday is traditionally one of the best times to buy a new camera, thanks to the significant discounts offered by major retailers. For many models, prices reach their lowest levels of the year, especially for popular brands like Canon, Sony, Lecia, Fujifilm, and Nikon. However, it’s essential to approach Black Friday deals with a bit of caution. Occasionally, prices are subtly raised in the weeks leading up to Black Friday, only to be "discounted" again during the sale. This tactic makes a deal appear more substantial than it may actually be.

A good strategy is to track price history for the specific camera you want. Using price-tracking tools or reviewing past sales patterns can help ensure the deals are genuine. Additionally, some of the best offers may appear as flash or limited-time deals on Black Friday, providing significant savings if you're quick to buy.

Some retailers often keep a close eye on each other’s prices: when one lowers the price, others quickly follow or even refund you the difference to stay competitive. So, if you find a great deal, compare prices across other retailers to make sure you’re getting the best overall value.

Camera brands and retailers to look out for on Black Friday

When it comes to Black Friday, certain camera brands and retailers consistently offer standout deals for shoppers. Major brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Fujifilm often roll out discounts on popular models, including DSLR, mirrorless, and compact cameras. Canon and Nikon frequently discount both cameras and lenses, making it a great time to build or upgrade a kit. Sony often includes savings on its acclaimed Alpha series, while Fujifilm enthusiasts can expect deals on X-series cameras and lenses.

Among retailers, Amazon and Best Buy are prime destinations for Black Friday camera sales, often competing with each other to offer the lowest prices on top models. Adorama and B&H Photo, known for their expertise in photography gear, also offer significant discounts. These retailers tend to bundle items—such as lenses, memory cards, and camera bags—with camera purchases, giving added value. Walmart and Target may offer competitive deals, especially on beginner-friendly models.

To maximize savings, compare deals across multiple stores and consider shipping and return policies. Early-bird deals may go live in the days before Black Friday, so keep an eye out to snag top products before they sell out. With careful planning, you can score excellent camera gear at the year’s lowest prices.

When does Black Friday end?

Black Friday is technically just a 24-hour event, but thanks to online shopping, the deals now often start way before and continue throughout the weekend. For anyone who misses all the deals, the sale period wraps up with Cyber Monday on December 2, bringing even more tech discounts on the remaining camera stock.

Why you can trust Imaging Resource this Black Friday

At Imaging Resource, we bring years of experience to help you navigate Black Friday's best camera deals with confidence. Our team monitors camera prices and sales year-round, so we know what a true discount looks like when Black Friday arrives.

Our recommendations are grounded in hands-on expertise. The majority of selections are based on extensive testing and thorough reviews of the latest gear from leading brands. We understand what makes a camera a great choice—whether you're a beginner or a professional—so you can trust that our Black Friday picks are worth your investment. Check out our vast amount of camera reviews for a more in-depth look at your deal of choice.