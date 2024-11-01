B&H is still offering Panasonic trade-in deals, which end just before Black Friday

Panasonic is a powerhouse when it comes to hybrid cameras with its class-leading image stabilization and versatile L-mount. If you are looking to upgrade to the Panasonic mirrorless camera system, well you are in luck as B&H is offering a massive $800 discount when you trade in your existing camera gear for the Lumix G9 II.

Start your trade in here

You can avail of this offer by having your existing (working) camera gear appraised by B&H experts and you will receive credits that you can use to buy a new Lumix G9 II. To sweeten the deal, they are offering a trade-in bonus of $600 when purchasing the Lumix G9 II and an extra $200 in instant savings. This means you will get a massive $800 off on the Panasonic mirrorless camera when you avail of the trade-in offer.

If you are getting just the Panasonic Lumix G9 II camera body, you will have a savings of 47%. You can also opt to get the G9 II with the Leica DG Vario-Elmarit 12-60mm f/2.8-4 ASPH, with a total discount of 35% when trading in your old unit.

The Panasonic G9 II is a micro four-thirds camera that was launched on September 23, 2023. While the previous G9 model was optimized for video, Panasonic designed the G9 II with photographers in mind.

At the heart of the G9 II is a 25.2MP Live MOS M43 sensor paired with an updated image processor that delivers sharp and detailed stills. The camera has a hi-res mode that can shoot multiple exposures to create a single 100MP RAW or JPEG. It uses a Phase Hybrid AF system which has 779 phase-detect points for excellent accuracy. The AF system uses an AI-powered recognition technology to track subjects like people, cars, and pets.

For video, the G9 II shoots UHD 4K at 60 fps with 4:2:2 10-bit color or Cinema 4K at 120 fps with 4:2:0 10-bit color. The camera supports ProRes 422 codec and V-Log comes pre-installed. The G9 is equipped with a 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system and dual image stabilization when using LUMIX lenses that have optical IS (OIS). The image stabilization system in the camera ensures footage will be as smooth and sharp as possible when shooting handheld.