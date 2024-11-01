B&H’s Sony camera trade-in deals begin just weeks before Black Friday

If you are looking to upgrade your photography gear before the year ends, you are in for a treat. The annual Sony Winter 2024 trade-in deals at B&H have just started and you can get huge discounts when trading your current camera and lenses, with up to $800 on offer.

Start your trade in here

Why trade in your gear instead of selling it online? Well, trading in old equipment is faster and more time-saving than posting an item online and waiting for someone to purchase it. B&H pays top dollar for used items (especially those in really good condition) and the equipment is also evaluated by experts. Plus, you will get rid of the unnecessary haggling and meet-ups. If you want to quickly turn your used gear into credits for your next purchase, the B&H trade-in deals are the way to go.

The best Sony Trade-In deals this year

If you are looking for a new mirrorless camera body then the Sony a7 IV would be our recommendation. The full-frame hybrid camera has a trade-in bonus of $300 which is an instant 12% discount. With the Sony a7 IV, you will get a very capable mirrorless camera that can shoot 33MP stills and 4K 60 fps videos.

For professional work, we suggest getting the Sony a7R V and FE 24-70mm F/2.8 GM lens which will have a total trade-in bonus of $500. The combo will save you roughly 9% in the trade-in bonuses alone. This setup is perfect for covering weddings, shooting indoor events, and studio portraits.

The Sony FE 85mm F/1.4 GM is a lens we are eyeing as one of the best-value deals. It has a trade-in bonus of $200, translating into 15% instant savings when availing of the trade-in deals. It is a fantastic lens for portraits and indoor events like concerts or weddings.

Content creators may want to check out the Sony a7C II which is one of the newer compact full-frame cameras. Pairing this camera body with the Sony FE 24-50mm F/2.8 G lens will result in a very lightweight and versatile video rig. With the setup, you will get a total trade-in bonus of $450, which translates to a 13% markdown.