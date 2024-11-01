Forget Black Friday; Canon’s EOS R100 is still priced below $300

The Canon R100 is still marked down at B&H and Amazon. The entry-level APS-C mirrorless camera is currently on sale for just $299, a bargain for anyone looking to start their photography journey.

With its 24.1MP CMOS sensor, the R100 is no slouch when it comes to taking stills. The camera produces stunning images despite being an entry-level camera, especially when paired with really good glass. And speaking of lenses, the R100 uses the RF mount which means photographers will have access to quality optics to pair with the camera.

The R100 has basic video capabilities and can shoot 4K video at 24 fps or 1080p at 60 fps. Users have the option to record footage in H.264 or MPEG-4 AVC at 8-bit. Audio recording can be done via the built-in stereo microphone or using an external mic with the 3.5mm jack. External video recording on the R100 is limited to 1080p via the Micro-HDMI port.

This compact camera is equipped with a Dual Pixel CMOS AF system that features a staggering 3975 autofocus points and covers 143 AF zones. The R100 supports both automatic subject detection and Eye Detection autofocus. The AF system is fast and precise and can maintain accurate focus even with fast-moving subjects.

A large 3.0 inch 1.04 million-dot LCD screen displays bright and color-accurate images. The EVF on the R100 is a 2.36 million-dot OLED screen with 100% coverage and 0.95x magnification. Being a budget camera, the R100 doesn’t have a touchscreen or articulating display.

If you are looking to get started in photography, the Canon R100 is an ideal camera as it offers all the basic features you will need to learn the ropes. There is also a good upgrade path as it uses the RF mount and there are many great lens options for under $200. We recommend checking out the Canon RF 50mm F/1.8 STM for portraits or the RF 16mm F/2.8 STM as a general-purpose prime lens.