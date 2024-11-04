B&H slashes the Panasonic Lumix G95 by $300 as we approach Black Friday

Black Friday is now just around the corner and we are already starting to see select camera deals going live. This week, B&H offers a great deal on the Panasonic Lumix G95 camera kit. With a $300 instant savings, you can get a 30% discount on its usual retail price of $997.99. The deal includes the Lumix G95 hybrid camera, SanDisk Extreme Pro 64GB SDXC memory card, shoulder bag, and a Lumix G Vario 12-60mm f/3.5-5.6 lens.

The Panasonic Lumix G95 is a micro four-thirds camera that was launched in 2019 but is still one of the more popular hybrid cameras around. It has a 20.3MP Digital Live MOS Sensor with the Venus Engine image processor which produces sharp and detailed photos and videos. The camera has a base ISO of 200 with a maximum ISO of 25,600 for stills and an ISO 6400 for video.

As a hybrid camera, the G95 can shoot UHD 4K video at 30 fps with 8-bit color depth and 4:2:0 sampling. When using an external recorder, the camera supports 4:2:2 sampling and 8-bit color depth. The pre-installed V-Log L allows you to capture footage with a flat picture profile. The camera can also shoot slow-motion video in Full HD up to 120 fps. The built-in 3.5mm mic input lets you use an external microphone for better audio recording while a headphone jack lets you monitor the audio quality.

Panasonic has equipped the G95 with the Dual I.S. 2 which combines a 5-axis sensor-shift image stabilization system in the camera body and optical image stabilization of Lumix lenses. This system can compensate for up to five stops of camera shake for sharper and clearer images when shooting handheld.

The G95 body is made from magnesium alloy and features dust and splash resistance for shooting in inclement weather. The camera has a 2.36 million-dot OLED EVF with 0.74x magnification and a large 3.0-inch OLED touchscreen. The rear monitor has a free angle, tilt, and swivel design that allows shooters to cover a variety of angles.