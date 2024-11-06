Amazon launch massive Viltrox E-mount lense sale: 15% off 135mm LAB and 28mm Pancake

Viltrox has just launched a massive pre Black Friday sale this week, axing 15% off some of its most popular products. In fact, Viltrox is slashing 15% off most of its lens range - including the brand's latest 135mm LAB and 28mm Pancake lenses. So, if you're looking to upgrade your camera with one of the latest Viltrox lenses, then look no further, these early Black Friday deals are sure to impress.

How long will the Viltrox early Black Friday sale last?

It's unclear how long Viltrox's sale will run right now - just that the sale will last for a limited time only. Usually, these sort of flash sales don't last long, so we'll have to wait and see just how much time we have to purchase one of the reduced lenses. With every lens reduced by at least 15%, it's hard to see this promotion running much longer than a week. However, if Viltrox is to follow in other brand's footsteps, then we may see this deal last right through till Black Friday.

Is this a good time to buy a Viltrox lens?

In short, absolutely. Viltrox don't see that many deals throughout the year, so when the entire range gets axed by 15%, you can't really argue with the quality of the promotion. It's worth noting that, while not every camera is at its "lowest price in 30 days" on Amazon, the majority are - highlighting the exceptional value on offer right now.

Are Viltrox lenses worth the investment?

Viltrox lenses offer impressive value by delivering excellent optical quality, robust build, and fast apertures at an affordable price. Known for their solid metal construction and sharp image rendering, Viltrox lenses are versatile for both amateurs and professionals. With options for major camera mounts like Sony E, Fujifilm X, Canon RF, and Nikon Z, they’re compatible with many popular models.

Another standout feature is Viltrox’s reliable autofocus, which is fast, quiet, and accurate, making their lenses suitable for a range of photography styles. Plus, the compact, lightweight designs make them convenient for travel. With regular firmware updates via USB-C, Viltrox ensures their lenses stay optimized with new camera releases. Overall, if you’re looking for quality lenses at a reasonable price, Viltrox is a solid choice.