Sony Alpha 7 IV camera is the lowest price it has been on Amazon right now, 16% off.

Black Friday is just around the corner, however the deals have already began to come in and here is one that is definitely worth highlighting.

The Sony Alpha IV camera is just $2,098 with 16% discount from its RRP of $2,499.99. Interestingly, not only are Amazon running this deal but our favourite camera store, B&H are also running the same discount with a few added extras.

The B&H deal comes with a 128GB Lexar memory card, Watson lithium battery pack and Think Tank shoulder bag, for the exact same price of $2,098.

You can check out both the Amazon and B&H Sony A7IV deals right below.

Other Sony camera deals available right now that are also worth mentioning include:

Wondering if the Sony A7IV camera deal is good value?

We believe it is as good as we’re going to get this year on the A7IV camera, having checked our pricing system for previous discounts, we’ve not seen the camera drop below this discounted price before. Having reviewed this camera when it launched several years ago, you can see that we we're extremely happy with the Sony A7IV and what features it packed for the price.