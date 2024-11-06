The new Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 FE LAB gets its first price drop at release

Viltrox released one of its best new lenses a week ago and it has already received its price reduction. Originally priced at $999, the all-new Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 FE LAB is now available for $764.14 on Amazon.

The Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 FE is a beast of a lens and is going up against the venerable Sony FE 135mm F/1.8 GM. The AF 135mm has an exterior made of aluminum and magnesium and weighs a hefty 1.3 kg. It is also a rather large lens, measuring 5.7 by 3.7 inches. It has dust protection and weather sealing, allowing for use in inclement weather conditions.

The lens has 14 glass elements in 9 groups with 4 ED elements and 4 high refractive index lenses. Initial reviews of the lens say it is very sharp and the heavy glass elements control chromatic aberrations, ghosting, and flares quite well.

Autofocus in the lens is handled by a HyperVCM motor which is reportedly 150% faster than the more common STM (stepper motor) found in other lenses. Viltrox claims that focusing is swift and smooth for both stills and videos. The lens also uses a new Dual Floating Focus system which optimizes close-up performance and minimizes chromatic aberrations. The minimum focusing distance is 0.72m with a magnification ratio of 0.25x which is ideal for close-up photography.

Based on reviews, the AF 135mm delivers excellent “bokeh” which makes it easy to isolate subjects from the background. The lens provides sharp images across the range and has very good contrast at the center of the image. There is a slight falloff at the edge of the frame but it is something that is common with most modern lenses.

Viltrox has added an LCD screen on the lens barrel to display aperture and a distance scale. There are two customizable focus hold buttons, a focus range limiter, and a customized aperture ring with click stops. A Click switch is used to turn aperture clicks on or off which is great for video shooters.

Overall, the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 FE LAB is a good alternative to the much more expensive Sony FE 135mm F/1.8 GM which costs $2099. It is not a perfect lens but offers great value for photographers looking at a telephoto portrait lens. The lens is currently available only for the Sony E-mount.

You can grab this lens over on Amazon right here.