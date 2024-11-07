The Brightin Star 50mm F/1.4 Autofocus lens has finally arrived

After almost a year of teasing, Brightin Star’s first autofocus lens is finally here. The Brightin Star 50mm F/1.4 Autofocus is available for Fuji X, Nikon Z, and Sony E mounts.

The lens has 12 elements in 8 groups and includes two low-dispersion lenses and two high-refractive glass elements. Brightin Star claims that the lens delivers excellent sharpness, pleasing out-of-focus areas, and good dispersion. There are nine aperture blades on the 50mm F/1.4, and the “bokeh” is soft and non-distracting.

An STM stepper motor drives the autofocus system on the lens. The company claims that the AF is responsive and accurate. The AF motor has a small number of reduction gears to minimize noise, making it an ideal lens for video work. The lens supports all the AI focusing modes like Eye AF and subject tracking.

The 50mm F/1.4 is an APS-C lens, and the lens barrel is constructed from metal. It is on the heavier end at 449 grams and measures 78.8mm long. It uses a 58mm filter thread and has a USB-C port at the rear for future firmware updates.

The lens body is waterproof and dustproof, according to Brightin Star. The front element has a fluorine coating, which allows the stains and water droplets to be wiped off easily.

Initial reviews indicate that the lens is relatively sharp wide open at the center of the image. However, corner sharpness does suffer a bit at F/1.4. The lens achieves maximum sharpness at the center and corners at F/5.6. Chromatic aberration isn’t an issue with this lens but it does suffer from flaring and ghosting when shooting toward a bright light source.

The Brightin Star 50mm F/1.4 Autofocus lens is available on Amazon for $239 for Fuji X and Sony E mounts. The Nikon Z mount is available from the company website for $299.