The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 90th Anniversary edition is now in stock

In August, Fujifilm released a new limited-edition version of the popular Instax Mini Evo to celebrate the 90th anniversary of the company. The instant camera was very well received and pre-orders of the item quickly sold out before its October 25th release date. Fortunately, the camera is now back in stock at both Amazon and B&H.

For those who are unfamiliar, the Instax Mini Evo is a hybrid instant camera that combines the versatility of a digital camera with the instant film output from an Instax. You can capture photos digitally, print them whenever you want, and reprint them multiple times. The internal memory holds 45 stills and a microSD/SDHC memory card can expand the storage capacity.

The lens on the Mini Evo is a 28mm equivalent on full-frame which gives you a wide-angle perspective. The maximum aperture of the lens is at F/2 making the camera useable in lowlight situations. The working distance for the camera is 3.9 inches which is ideal for close-up shots. The camera uses the Instax MINI instant film to produce 2.4 x 1.8-inch images on a credit card-sized 3.4 x 2.1-inch sheet.

The camera comes with 10 lens effects and 10 film effects to creatively enhance photos. The film select dial is used to select film effects while twisting the lens dial will set the lens effect. The Mini Evo also comes with a print lever which imitates the film advance lever in old film cameras. There are dual shutter buttons on the Mini Evo for shooting in both landscape and portrait orientations.

As a digital camera, the Instax Mini Evo has a 3.0-inch 460K-dot LCD which displays the menu system, print selection, and live view mode. The camera comes with the Instax Mini Evo App which can be used to transfer photos from the camera or print images from a smartphone. The smartphone can also be used as a remote control for the camera and act as a wireless shutter release.

The 90th Anniversary edition of the Instax Mini Evo comes in two colors: dark silver and titanium gold. The bundle includes a premium-finish package, a limited-edition neck strap, a lens cap, and a case. The accessories have different accents depending on the color of the camera. The limited-edition Mini Evo features the original Fujifilm logo from 1934.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo 90th Anniversary Edition retails for $229.95 from Amazon and B&H.