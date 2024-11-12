Sony A1 II Camera announcement coming on the 19th November

The much anticipated official announcement of the Sony A1 II which has so far received mixed opinions is set to be on the 19th November according to B&H Photo which shared this product page today.

As well as this, Sony have officially just posted the following across their social media accounts.

Source: Sony Alpha on Twitter

In terms of what we can expect from the announcement include the Sony A1 II official specifications and most importantly an actual release date for the Sony A1 II which we suspect will be very soon if B&H have already prepared a product page for the camera.

The Sony announcement will take place on Tuesday, 19th November at 9AM EST time, 2PM GMT time and will be available to watch on Sony's official Youtube channel here.

We're looking forward to getting hands on with the Sony A1 II, it will be one of our first hands on reviews since Imaging Resource was resurrected and will be part of a larger relaunch of the brand, exciting times. You can still read our original review of the A1 here if you are curious.

Let us know in the comments below what you are hoping for with the new Sony A1 II camera.