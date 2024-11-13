Black Friday phone deals 2024: smart (phone) savings on the biggest brands are now live

Black Friday phone deals are the best opportunity you’ll get all year round to get substantial savings on what is an expensive item. Although you’re unlikely to see massive reductions on smartphones released in the last year, anything that came out prior to 2024 is likely to have a tasty discount attached to it, even more so if you opt for a renewed model rather than a brand-new product. All the best offers from the major brands and retailers, covering every phone brand on the market will be listed here for the duration of November, running up to Cyber Monday itself.

Phone deals



Renewed phone deals

When do Black Friday phone deals start?

Black Friday phone deals start appearing in early to mid-November, but the biggest discounts are usually on Black Friday itself (November 29, 2023) and Cyber Monday (December 2nd). Early deals are already available from some online retailers, however, the most competitive prices on popular brands and bundles are typically reserved for the week beforehand. Still, it’s best to check frequently as deals may sell out fast.

Is Black Friday the best time to invest in a new phone?

Yes, Black Friday is one of the best times to invest in a new phone, as many retailers and carriers offer some of the year’s steepest discounts. You can find deals on both recent and previous-generation models, including new devices and renewed ones, often with trade-in offers, gift card bonuses, and reduced prices on unlocked devices. In addition, some sales extend through Cyber Monday, providing a few extra days to compare deals and secure a bargain, especially if you're flexible with models and brands.

That being said, it's wise to approach Black Friday deals carefully, as some retailers may raise prices in the weeks before, only to drop them again during the sale, making discounts seem larger than they are. To ensure you're getting a true deal, track the price history of the specific phoneyou want using price-tracking tools or by checking past sales trends. Many top deals, including flash or limited-time discounts, may appear on Black Friday, but it's also helpful to compare prices across retailers, as they often match each other’s discounts or even refund price differences to stay competitive.

Phone brands and retailers to look out for on Black Friday

For Black Friday phone deals, top brands to watch include Apple, Samsung, Google, OnePlus, and Motorola, as they often feature discounts on flagship and previous-generation models. Major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy typically offer competitive discounts on both unlocked phones and carrier-tied models, though it's always worth checking out the less massive retailers like B&H Photo as well. For those interested in carrier-specific deals, Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Xfinity Mobile frequently provide promotions like trade-in credits, buy-one-get-one offers, and significant discounts on installment plans, especially for new customers or those switching providers.

How long do Black Friday deals on phones last?

Black Friday phone deals typically start early in November and peak around Black Friday weekend, with many extending through Cyber Monday (the Monday after Black Friday) and even into "Cyber Week." Major retailers and carriers often keep deals running until the first week of December, but the best discounts are usually limited to Black Friday, Cyber Monday, or during flash sales. Popular models may sell out quickly, so it’s wise to shop early or keep an eye on specific promotions during Black Friday weekend.

Why you can trust Imaging Resource this Black Friday

Imaging Resource is filled with some of the most fervent tech enthusiasts in the business with decades of experience. We not only know what makes a great device, be it a camera, smartphone, or myriad other similar products, but also what’s a great price to pick one up at.

If there’s one thing we love as much as tech, it’s a hot bargain, and you can rest assured that we won’t just be listing any ‘fake deals’ that have come about through artificial price manipulation as if they were genuine offers.