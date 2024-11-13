Black Friday DJI deals 2024: fly right into some savings

Black Friday DJI deals are your best chance to pick up some revolutionary tech for substantially less than you'd pay for it at any other time of year. DJI (aka Da-Jiang Innovations) are the most dominant player in the drone market, taking about 70% of market share worldwide, and they're true innovators in the consumer space. Black Friday deals on DJI products have already begun ahead of the big day itself, and will be running right up until Cyber Monday. Cast your eyes below and see the savings currently on offer, as well as a bit of info on what you should bare in mind when looking to secure yourself one of these drones this season.

When do Black Friday DJI deals start?

Black Friday DJI deals usually begin to appear in early to mid-November, with some retailers launching early promotions on drones, cameras, and accessories. Indeed this year has been no exception, and we’ve already seen some offers go live.

The best discounts however typically fall on Black Friday itself (November 27th this year) and continue through Cyber Monday (December 2nd, 2024), with some deals extending into Cyber Week.

Is Black Friday the best time to pick up a DJI drone?

Yes, as with virtually all electronic hardware, the Black Friday period is generally the best time to pick up a DJI drone, as many retailers offer some of the biggest discounts of the year on DJI products. You can expect to find deals on popular models like the DJI Mini, DJI Air, and DJI Mavic series, as well as bundles that include additional accessories, extra batteries, and cases. Retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, and the official DJI website typically offer significant savings, making it a prime time to purchase a new drone. Be sure to act quickly, as some of the best deals can sell out fast.

Retailers that will be running DJI drone deals this Black Friday

For Black Friday, you can expect DJI drone deals from major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, B&H Photo, Walmart, and Target, all of which frequently feature discounts on popular DJI models and accessories. Additionally, the official DJI website often runs its own Black Friday promotions, offering exclusive bundles and limited-time sales on drones like the DJI Mini, DJI Air, and DJI Mavic series. It's also worth checking out Adorama and Newegg, as they sometimes offer competitive pricing and special promotions on DJI products during this time.

Different retailers often feature competitive sales, trying to out-do each other in price, so it’s worth checking all of them throughout the month, especially for limited-time flash sales that can occur during the Black Friday weekend.

How long do Black Friday deals on DJI drones last?

Black Friday deals on DJI drones will last at least as long Black Friday itself, depending upon stock availability on the specific product. Some deals will then continue on to Cyber Monday and last the course of the weekend, but there’s no guarantee of this. A few will even continue on through to "Cyber Week," lasting until the first week of December, however, these will be few and far between. Overall, it's a good idea to shop early or monitor for flash sales to ensure you get the best price before popular models sell out.

