Black Friday GoPro deals: the year’s best discounts on the biggest name in action cameras

If you're looking for savings on the most famous action cam in the world then Black Friday GoPro deals are the best chance you'll have all year to pick up big savings on these tiny cameras. A number of offers have already gone live on GoPro cameras and we'll be updating this page diligently as we approach the big day itself, through to the following Black Friday weekend, all the way up to Cyber Monday. We expect to see a range of different cameras along with accessory bundles on offer across a range of different retailers, and we'll be linking them all here for your perusal. So, without further ado, let's dive right in!

When do Black Friday GoPro deals start?

Black Friday deals for GoPro usually start early, often by mid-November, as retailers try to get a head start on holiday sales. In recent years, many stores have begun offering "Black Friday Preview" sales, with some of the best discounts appearing as early as the week before Thanksgiving.

‘Holiday sales’ are now live on various retailers. Checking around now for early bird sales is a good idea, as stock can sometimes be limited for popular models when you get to the big day itself.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on a GoPro camera?

Black Friday is indeed one of the best times to find a deal on GoPro cameras. During Black Friday, you’ll likely see the year’s lowest prices on GoPro models, with discounts ranging from 15-30% off or more, depending on the model and retailer. Cyber Monday is the only other time where you’ll find similar sized offers with any reliability, and the two sales basically run into one another as part of the same period.

That being said, be on the lookout for retailers that artificially inflate their prices before the event so that they can offer bigger ‘discounts’ that actually aren’t very far from the normal retail price. We’d advise using a stock price checker to make sure, although we’ll strive to only bring you proper deals on this page.

Retailers that will be running GoPro deals on Black Friday 2024

For GoPro specifically, you can expect to find discounts on both GoPro’s official website and at major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, and Target, which will include the cameras themselves, their accessories, and discount bundles that come with memory cards and mounts. B&H Photo and Video as well as Costco will also likely have deals running.

Retailers typically compete with each other for pricing over this period, so the offers frequently end up similar, but not always, and it’s definitely worth shopping about for the best savings. Amazon, Best Buy, and GoPro’s official website tend to offer some of the best deals, particularly on the latest models.

How long do Black Friday GoPro deals last?

As mentioned, Black Friday deals often begin mid-November, reaching their peak on the Friday itself and the following ‘Black Friday’ weekend. Some deals are likely to last through to Cyber Monday (which falls on December 2nd this year), though there’s no guarantee as it often depends upon stock - if a product is very popular then retailers could run out on Black Friday itself, so if you see a good deal it’s generally best to snap it up whilst you can. A few deals however can even last through the first week of December if inventory remains, although the discounts tend to not be as large.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday deals?

If you’re in the market for a new camera, here at Imaging Resource we’ve got ample experience in separating the wheat from the chaff, to help you find the right product for your needs, as a look through our extensive camera reviews shows. We’ve also got years of experience in sifting through the pages of deals available from different retailers during major sales events, and know how to see through all the tricks to ensure you get yourself a good offer.