Black Friday lens deals 2024: fantastic offers on the finest photography & videography lenses

Cameras lenses ain't cheap, so Black Friday deals are a great chance to get these expensive items at a reasonable price point and expand your bag of photographic tricks. This November we have already seen some great offers on lenses from Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, Leica, Nikon, and Tamron and there will be more to come. So cast you eyes below and read everything you need to know about securing the best savings in 2024..

When do Black Friday deals start on camera lenses?

Black Friday deals on camera lenses typically begin a week or two before the official Black Friday date, with many retailers offering early Black Friday sales starting in mid-November. You’ll find the most significant discounts, however, on the big day itself (which lands on the 29th of November), continuing throughout the weekend up until Cyber Monday, which lands on December 2nd this year.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on lenses?

Black Friday is certainly one of the best times to score deals on camera lenses, especially for older models, lens bundles, and entry-level lenses. Retailers often offer significant discounts, and the competition between stores can lead to some great bargains on both lenses and lens kits. Black Friday is also an excellent time to pick up lens accessories, such as filters, bags, or tripod kits, at discounted prices.

You may find lens offers bundled with camera bodies or as part of lens kits in Black Friday promotions. Popular brands like Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Sigma usually offer discounts on lenses for both entry-level and professional photographers. However, keep-in-mind that popular, high-end lenses or the latest releases may not see the steepest discounts during Black Friday, as these products tend to hold their value longer.

Which retailers will have lens deals this Black Friday?

Several retailers are expected to offer great deals on camera lenses this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Major electronics retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and Adorama are reliable options, frequently featuring significant discounts on lenses from top brands such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Sigma. These retailers often offer bundle deals that include lenses alongside camera bodies or other accessories. Online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay will also be key destinations, with Amazon offering lightning deals and early access for Prime members, as well as refurbished options for even deeper savings. eBay provides a great opportunity for discounted or used lenses, particularly through open-box or refurbished items. General retailers such as Walmart and Target may offer deals on entry-level lenses and lens bundles, though their selection is more limited. Additionally, brand-specific stores like Canon, Nikon, and Sony run their own Black Friday promotions, providing discounts on lenses compatible with their camera systems. Since lens deals can sell out quickly, it’s a good idea to shop early and keep an eye out for bundle offers or discounts on popular models like prime lenses, wide-angle lenses, and zoom lenses.

How long do Black Friday deals last for?

Black Friday deals typically last for the duration of November through to Cyber Monday, with some sales extending into Cyber Week, which runs into the first few days of December. While the discounts may taper off slightly after Cyber Monday, the extended sales period still provides plenty of opportunities for savings. Still, If you're looking for specific lenses, it's wise to check for deals early, as stock can be limited, especially on high-demand models.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best lens deals?

Here at Imaging Resource we have an extensive history of reviewing the latest lenses, both great and not-so-great, so when it comes to knowledge of the product there are few better. In addition, our team has extensive experience in shopping for deals on a range of hardware all year round, so you can rely on us to find you the best savings.