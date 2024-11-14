Black Friday lighting deals for photography & studio use: illuminate for less, don’t lighten your wallet

If you’re looking to kit out a photography studio, light a set, or are in the market for a more portable lighting solution, then Black Friday lighting deals are the best chance you’ll have all year to make a solid saving. Below we’ll be listing more and more lighting offers throughout November as we get close to the big day itself, on a whole host of products.

Lighting deals

When do Black Friday deals start on studio lighting?

Black Friday deals on studio lighting typically start in early November, with many retailers launching "early Black Friday" sales around mid-November. The most significant discounts and the best deals generally occur on Black Friday itself, continuing through Cyber Monday and extending into Cyber Week, which often lasts into the first few days of December.

During this time, major retailers and photography gear shops like B&H Photo Video, Adorama, and Amazon often feature discounts on studio lighting kits, softboxes, light stands, and other accessories. If you’re looking for specific lighting gear, it’s advisable to keep an eye on the sales early on, as popular items can sell out quickly.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on lighting?

Black Friday is one of the best times to score deals on studio lighting, especially for lighting kits, softboxes, and accessories. Many retailers, including B&H Photo Video, Adorama, and Amazon, offer significant discounts during this time, often bundling lighting equipment with other accessories or camera gear at great prices. The competition between retailers can drive prices down, making Black Friday a prime opportunity for savings, particularly on entry-level and mid-range lighting setups.

However, while Black Friday offers some of the best discounts of the year, it may not always be the best time for high-end or newly released lighting equipment, as those items may not see as steep a discount. If you're looking for budget-friendly options or package deals, Black Friday is a fantastic time to buy, but for specialized or premium gear, other sales events like Prime Day or end-of-year clearance may offer comparable or better discounts.

Overall, Black Friday is a great time to pick up lighting equipment, especially if you're seeking value and bundle deals.

Which retailers will have lighting deals this Black Friday?

Several retailers will offer deals on lighting equipment this Black Friday, both online and in-store. Specialty camera and lighting retailers like B&H Photo Video and Adorama are expected to feature significant discounts on studio lighting kits, softboxes, light stands, and other accessories. These stores often offer bundle deals that pair lighting equipment with cameras and other gear, making it a great time for those looking to invest in a full setup. Amazon will also be a key destination for lighting deals, with flash deals and discounts on lighting systems, softboxes, and accessories, particularly for popular brands like Neewer, Godox, and Westcott. Amazon often has exclusive offers for Prime members, and discounts on refurbished items are also common. Walmart and Target are likely to offer deals on more affordable, entry-level studio lighting kits, making them good options for beginners or those on a budget. Additionally, lighting brands like Neewer and Godox may run their own promotions, often offering discounts and bundle deals directly on their websites or through authorized dealers. With lighting equipment being in high demand, it’s best to act early to secure the best deals, as popular items can sell out quickly.

How long will Black Friday deals on photography lighting last?

Black Friday deals on photography lighting typically begin in mid-November, with many retailers offering early Black Friday sales before the official event. The most significant discounts and the widest selection are usually available on Black Friday itself, which is the day after Thanksgiving, and continue through Cyber Monday, which marks the end of the main shopping event. Some sales extend into Cyber Week, lasting into the first few days of December, although the discounts may not be as steep or as widely available by then.

It’s a good idea to shop early during this time, as popular lighting kits and accessories can sell out quickly. However, if you miss the initial rush, there are still opportunities for discounts throughout Cyber Week, especially on remaining stock or less popular models.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best lighting deals?

Here at Imaging Resource we're about all things photography, so getting the correct lighting for the job is something we're very familiar with. Couple this with our extensive experience in finding offers during the Black Friday sales period, and you can rest assured we'll be bringing you the hottest deals to save you the trouble of looking yourself.