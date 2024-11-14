Black Friday mirrorless camera deals: the best savings you’ll find all year on the ideal cameras for videographers

Black Friday mirrorless camera deals are the best chance you’ll get all year to save big on these pricey pieces of kit. Mirrorless cameras are a nice improvement on the classic DSLR camera which, was the go-to digital device for many photographers and videographers in the 2000s. Although not superior in every way, they are generally more compact and lightweight than DSLRs and give superior video capture performance, whilst still retaining the advantages of interchangeable lenses, fast autofocus, and near-silent operation. Read below for everything you should know if you’re thinking of picking one up this November.

Mirrorless camera deals

Mirrorless camera lens deals

Mirrorless camera accessory deals

When do Black Friday deals start on mirrorless cameras?

Black Friday deals on mirrorless cameras often start rolling out early, sometimes as soon as mid-November, with many retailers launching sales in the weeks leading up to the official Black Friday date. Some stores introduce "early Black Friday" promotions, so you might see discounts by the second week of November.

That being said the steepest discounts are typically reserved for Black Friday itself (i.e. Friday 29 Nov, 2024) and the few days after this, including Cyber Monday. For popular products though, it’s worth keeping an eye out for flash sales or early offers before this time, as inventory on these items can sell out quickly.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on mirrorless cameras?

Black Friday is one of the best times to find deals on mirrorless cameras, though Cyber Monday can be equally as good if not better. If you class this whole period as one sales event though, then yes - you won’t find better offers at any other time of year.

Black Friday is an excellent time to shop for mirrorless cameras because of the wide variety of deals available. Retailers often offer discounts across top brands like Sony, Canon, Fujifilm, and Nikon, covering popular mid-range and entry-level models. Additionally, it’s a prime opportunity to take advantage of bundle deals, where cameras are paired with accessories such as lenses, memory cards, and carrying cases at little to no extra cost. The competitive pricing during this period also drives significant discounts on both current and older models, making it one of the most budget-friendly times to buy.

Which retailers will have mirrorless camera deals this Black Friday?

Several retailers are expected to offer great Black Friday deals on mirrorless cameras, spanning both online platforms and physical stores. Major electronics retailers like Best Buy, B&H Photo Video, and Adorama are reliable options, often featuring discounts on popular brands such as Sony, Canon, and Fujifilm. These stores frequently include bundles with accessories like lenses and memory cards, making the deals even more appealing. Online marketplaces like Amazon and eBay are also worth exploring, with Amazon offering lightning deals and early access for Prime members, while eBay provides opportunities for refurbished or open-box bargains. General retailers such as Walmart and Target may have discounts on entry-level and mid-range models, though their selection is typically smaller. Additionally, brand-specific stores like Sony, Nikon, and Canon often run their own promotions, offering discounts on cameras, lenses, and accessories directly through their websites. For the best savings, it’s wise to watch for early sales or members-only deals, as popular items can sell out quickly.

How long do Black Friday deals last?

As mentioned, Black Friday deals typically last beyond just the official day, often stretching from the week leading up to Black Friday through Cyber Monday and even into the following week, which is often referred to as Cyber Week.

If you miss Black Friday, December sales leading up to the holidays or year-end clearance events may offer comparable deals, but they’re usually not as good in terms of the savings you can make.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best mirrorless camera deals?

At Imaging Resource, we leverage years of expertise to guide you through Black Friday’s top camera deals with confidence, whether they be mirrorless models or otherwise. Our team keeps a close eye on camera prices and sales throughout the year, ensuring we can identify genuine discounts when the Black Friday frenzy begins.

Our recommendations are backed by hands-on experience. Most of our picks come from rigorous testing and in-depth camera reviews of the latest gear from top brands. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned professional, we understand what sets a great camera apart, so you can feel confident that our Black Friday suggestions are worth your money. For a deeper dive into your options, explore our extensive collection of camera reviews.