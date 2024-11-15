Black Friday Fujifilm deals 2024: pick up a camera or a premium grade lens without breaking the bank

Black Friday Fujifilm deals are the best chance you'll get to either pick yourself up a nice DSLR or mirrorless camera from the company, or a nice shiny lens. Fujifilm are one of the biggest names in the photography game, so any opportunity to pick up some of their products at a reduced price should be jumped upon immediately! Take a glance below for the Fujifilm deals currently available and read further down for our advice on how to spend your money over this period.

Fujifilm camera deals

Fujifilm lens deals

When do Black Friday deals start on Fujifilm products?

Black Friday deals on Fujifilm products typically kick off around the middle of November, with many retailers launching ‘early Black Friday sales’ though these may be called something else (‘holiday deals’ for instance). The most significant discounts are usually available on Black Friday itself and continue through Cyber Monday, which marks the peak of the sales event. Earlier offers don’t tend to give price cuts as great as those you’ll find in this peak period, however, it’s still a good idea to keep an eye out as there are exceptions, plus stocks may run out very quickly on popular products if you wait too long.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on Fujifilm cameras, lenses, and accessories?

Black Friday is one of the best times to find deals on Fujifilm cameras, lenses, and accessories, especially on older models and bundles. Many retailers, including Best Buy, Amazon, B&H Photo Video, and Adorama, offer significant discounts during this time, often featuring promotions on popular Fujifilm X-series cameras, Instax instant cameras, and Fujinon lenses. Black Friday is particularly favorable for entry-level and mid-range models. Camera kits and accessory bundles may include items like memory cards, camera bags, or extra lenses at a discounted price.

If you're looking for newly released or high-end models, the discounts during Black Friday may not be as steep, in which case the best time to get a reduced price on these models will still be Black Friday - just next year’s!

Which retailers will have Fujifilm deals this Black Friday?

Several retailers are expected to offer deals on Fujifilm products this Black Friday, both online and in-store. B&H Photo Video and Adorama, two leading specialty photography retailers, often feature significant discounts on Fujifilm cameras, lenses, and Instax products during Black Friday, with bundle deals and promotions on popular models like the Fujifilm X-series and Instax Mini. Amazon is, unsurprisingly, another top destination for great Black Friday deals, frequently offering lightning deals and discounts on Fujifilm cameras, Instax models, and accessories like film packs and camera bags. Best Buy is also a strong contender, with discounts on Fujifilm cameras and lenses, as well as bundles that may include extra lenses or accessories. For those seeking more affordable options, Walmart and Target may offer deals on entry-level Fujifilm mirrorless cameras and Instax cameras during Black Friday. Additionally, Fujifilm's official website may run its own promotions, often featuring direct discounts on cameras, lenses, and Instax products. Since Fujifilm products tend to sell out quickly during Black Friday, it's a good idea to check deals early to secure the best savings.

How long will Black Friday deals last on Fujifilm products & other items?

As discussed, the most significant discounts are available on Black Friday itself, which falls on Friday the 29th of November (the day after Thanksgiving), though these usually extend through to the following Monday i.e. Cyber Monday. After this point, some retailers continue their sales into Cyber Week, lasting into the first days of December, though the selection may be more limited by then.

For Fujifilm products, like cameras, lenses, and Instax items, the best deals are usually found during the main Black Friday weekend (from Black Friday to Cyber Monday). It's generally wise to act quickly, as popular items tend to sell out fast. If you miss the initial rush, there may still be opportunities for savings during Cyber Week, but stock and discounts may be more limited.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday deals?

The team here at Imaging Resource are camera experts, if you don't believe us, just take a look at our extensive in-depth reviews. We're no slouches at deals hunting either, with ample experience under our belts from years of Black Fridays. Put your feet up and let us take the stress out of the shopping experience this November.