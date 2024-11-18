DJI Avata Pro View Combo with DJI Goggles 2 drops in price by over $500 for Black Friday

B&H is running a sale on the DJI Avata drone ahead of Black Friday. The FPV drone bundle is now at a low price of just $848. The DJI Avata is a fantastic FPV drone capable of recording ultra-wide-angle 4K video at 100fps and 48MP stills from its 1/1.7-inch CMOS sensor. The footage from the Avata is stabilized using RockSteady 2.0 EIS and HorizonSteady EIS technology, meaning viewers won’t get dizzy even with the acrobatic drone movements. RockSteady EIS reduces camera shake, while HorizonSteady keeps the horizon level.

Sporting the “cinewhoop” design, the Avata has all four propellers protected with guards. Its palm-sized form factor allows you to film indoors, near people, and through narrow gaps without fear of injuring bystanders or damaging the drone. The FPV drone is also equipped with obstacle-sensing technology thanks to its downward binocular vision and ToF depth sensors which work in tandem to detect obstacles on the ground when in flight.

The Avata has a flight time of 18 minutes and is capable of reaching speeds of 60.4mph in Manual Mode. The drone will remain stable in winds of up to 24pmh and the Turtle mode flips the Avata right side up after taking a hard tumble.

The DJI Avata Pro View Combo includes the Goggles 2 and FPV Motion Controller. The Goggles 2 is a compact and lightweight headset featuring a 1080p micro-OLED screen, giving crystal clear feed from the drone. The Motion Controller unlocks the full potential of the drone, allowing for acrobatic maneuvers with the flick of the wrist. When purchased individually, the Goggles 2 costs $499 with the Motion Controller, making the bundle a great deal.

The Pro View Combo comes with one DJI Avata Intelligent Flight Battery, a Goggles 2 Battery, a power adapter, three pairs of propellers, a gimbal protector, and power cables for the drone and headset.