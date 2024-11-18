The Insta360 GO 3S goes on sale for Black Friday, including a free carry case and FlexiCare

We are close to the holidays, and deals are popping up everywhere. Insta360 is currently offering Black Friday discount on the Go 3S action camera. The tiny camera is on sale for $359.99, dropping by $40 and comes with a free carry case and FlexiCare.

The GO 3S is the newest action camera from Insta360 and is the successor of the GO 3. The tiny camera allows you to film in 4K at 30fps or 2.7K at 50fps. It can also film slow-motion video in 1080p with frame rates up to 200 fps. The GO 3S has an ultra-wide lens with a full-frame equivalent of 16mm and a maximum aperture of F/2.8.

The Action Pod comes as part of the standard bundle and lets you preview footage from the camera via the 2.2-inch touchscreen. The display can be flipped up to take selfies or vlogs. The Action Pod also serves as a power bank, extending the shooting time of the GO 3S from 38 minutes to 140 minutes.

Insta360 made the GO 3S compatible with Apple’s Find My app. You can simply pair the action camera with your iPhone’s Find My app to track its whereabouts. This feature will work even when the camera is turned off.

As an action camera, the GO 3S is waterproof down to 33ft (10m). The optional dive case allows you to take the GO 3S to 197ft (60m). The camera can also operate in temperatures of -20°C. The Action Pod has an IPX4 rating which means it is splashproof and will work in light rain.

Internal storage on the GO 3S is fairly large, at 128 GB. You can expand the storage further via the single microSD slot. File transfers can be done via Bluetooth, WiFi, or the USB-C port on the Action Pod. A companion app for iOS/Android will let you edit and export content on the go.