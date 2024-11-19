Sony Unveils Its First Constant F2 Aperture Zoom Lens: The 28-70mm F2 G Master

Sony officially announced the Sony 28-70mm F2 G Master, the latest addition to its renowned G Master series and the first Sony zoom lens with a constant F2 aperture. The new lens was shown off during Sony's presentation where we were finally introduced to the brand new flagship A1 mark II camera. The new lens features a versatile focal range, wide aperture, and compact design, making it ideal for photography and video professionals alike.

Thanks to its advanced optical construction, which includes three XA (extreme aspherical) elements, three aspherical elements, and a floating focusing system, the lens minimizes aberrations and ensures internal stability during focusing. The result is a high-resolution output with an impressive minimum focusing distance of 14.8 inches (0.38m) throughout the zoom range.

Compact and lightweight

Despite housing a total of 20 lens elements in 14 groups, the 28-70mm F2 G Master maintains a compact size of 3.6 x 5.5 inches (92.9 x 139.8mm) and a lightweight build of 32.3 ounces (918g). This compact design makes it an ideal choice for on-the-go professionals, offering portability without sacrificing performance. Masaaki Oshima-san (head of imaging) amde a point of mentioning that despite the size of this lens, it rivals prime lenses without relying on digital compensation.

The lens is equipped with four XD (extreme dynamic) linear motors and advanced control algorithms, ensuring fast, accurate, and smooth autofocus tracking. It’s fully compatible with the high-speed continuous shooting capabilities of cameras like the Sony Alpha 9 III, supporting up to 120 frames per second with autofocus and autoexposure tracking, even during zooming.

Thanks to its constant F2 aperture and versatile zoom range, it is ideal for capturing everything from wide-angle to tighter compositions. Features like minimal focus breathing and compatibility with Sony’s Breathing Compensation on select Alpha cameras ensure seamless transitions during video recording. The lens also performs exceptionally well with high frame rates, supporting resolutions up to 4K 120p and FHD 240p, while its XD linear motors and new aperture unit operate silently to prevent noise interference during filming.

The Sony 28-70mm F2 G Master will be available in December 2024 alongside the Sony A1 II mirrorless camera at an estimated price of $2,899.99 USD and $3,999.99 CAD.