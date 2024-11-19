Sony’s new A1 II Mirrorless Camera has been announced and is already listed on retailers

Sony’s new flagship A1 Mark II has officially been announced and will release in early December. The new camera is already listed on some retailer sites with pre orders starting tomorrow at 9:30am ET. The announcement (which took place today at 9am EST / 2pm GMT) gave us a full look at the new mirrorless camera, arguably one of the most anticipated of the year so far. The previous iteration launched back in January 2021 featured a 50MP full-frame sensory that could shoot short burst at 30fps and 8K video. The mark I was priced at $6,498 / £6,499 but will still set you back $5,499 three years later, which could come down further for Black Friday. Masaaki Oshima-san (head of imaging) also showed us the FE 28-70mm F2 gm lens, which apparently rivals prime lenses without relying on digital compensation.

Where to buy and pre order the Sony A1 II mirrorless camera

Sony A1 II specs and pricing

50MP Full-Frame Stacked BSI CMOS Sensor

AI Tracking & Human Pose Estimation

8K 30p and 4K 120p Video in 10-Bit

Up to 30 fps Shooting with AF/AE

The new A1 II features an upgraded 50.1MP fully stacked sensor with one of the fastest readout speeds of any non-global shutter camera out there. On top of that the A1 mark II features a 15-stop dynamic range at 50MP, making this insane for image quality. Sony has also managed to reduce noise at mid to high ISO with improved color reproduction. The new camera also features 8K 30p video with 8.6K oversampling. Because of this high resolution, this camera can also hit 4K 60fps with 5.8K oversampling.



The new camera features a new 8.5-stop in-body stabilizer, the strongest we have seen from Sony (3 stops better than the previous iteration). This has been further enhanced by better communication with an image-stabilized lens for overall top-notch performance.



The Sony A1 II features a 4-axis multi-angle LCD, with a wide color gamut and touch control. We also saw a 9.44 million dot viewfinder, with a a 41 degree FOV, 0.90 magnification, up to 240fps, and a 25mm high eye point.



Design-wise this new compact camera comes equipped with an ergonomic grip, quick response, and a C5 custom button. The flagship now has a dedicated microphone, which can transfer audio into text when using the transfer and tagging app. The new A1 will transfer at speeds of 2.5Gbps making it one of the fastest in the market.