The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 gimbal is now just $89 as Black Friday approaches

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 dropped to an all-time low price ahead of Black Friday. The most recent smartphone gimbal from DJI is now only $89, a 36% discount on its original price of $139. The OM6 is one of the best mobile gimbals on the market and a serious upgrade from previous models. It has a more compact frame, a redesigned handle, and a larger magnetic clamp to accommodate the largest of smartphones.

A built-in extension rod gives the Osmo Mobile 6 an extra 8.5 inches of reach, helping it achieve more creative angles when filming. The extension rod folds neatly into the handle, making it easy to deploy and stow.

DJI added a 3-axis stabilization to the OM6, making images very stable. The gimbal also uses ActiveTrack 6.0, which can automatically track human subjects and feature body shape recognition for improved accuracy. The system has also been optimized for better subject detection in crowded spaces. ActiveTrack can also detect pets such as cats and dogs.

The DJI Osmo Mobile 6 can shoot Timelapse, motion-lapse, and hyper-lapse modes. A cool feature called DynamicZoom moves inwards and outwards giving videos a quirky stretching and compressing effect. There are also three panoramic modes to capture high-resolution shots of larger scenes. The gimbal can also be used to take one-second-long exposure shots for star trails and light trails without the need for a tripod.

The gimbal comes with an integrated joystick and other buttons on the handle grip along with a system status indicator that displays battery level and gimbal mode. A side wheel lets you adjust the focal length or zoom in/out on your smartphone via Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. The battery is integrated into the handle and gives you around 6.4 hours of shooting. A USB-C cable is used to charge the OM6 and it will take around 1.5 hours to fully charge the device.