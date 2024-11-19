The Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB is coming to Fujifilm X mount

The outstanding Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB is rumored to be coming to the Fujifilm X mount according to Fuji rumors. This lens was just recently launched and is only available for the Sony E mount. Viltrox launched the AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB as a budget alternative to the premium Sony FE 135mm F/1.8 GM. While the AF 135mm is much heavier and larger than the Sony lens, it makes up for it with its extremely low price of just $899. The Sony FE 135mm F/1.8 GM currently costs $2,098.

Being a budget alternative doesn’t necessarily mean that the Viltrox 135mm is optically weaker than the Sony lens. Initial reviews of the lens suggest that the lens delivers superb image quality, being sharp at F/1.8 across the whole frame. The lens doesn’t exhibit distortion and vignetting even when wide open is barely noticeable.

Autofocus on the Sony version is decent but not as fast as the FE 135mm F/1.8 GM. The Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB uses a HyperVCM motor which delivers quiet and accurate autofocus performance with minimal focus breathing. Subject tracking and continuous AF are also supported.

The lens features weather sealing and front lens coatings which protect it against dust, rain droplets, and stains. The lens barrel is made from high-strength magnesium-aluminum alloy, making it durable for everyday use. However, one main complaint about the lens has something to do with its weight. The lens is fairly heavy at 1,235g which is 285g more than the Sony 135mm. It is also a tad bit longer at 145mm.

It will be interesting to see the Viltrox AF 135mm F/1.8 LAB come to the Fujifilm X-mount. Given the size and weight of the AF 135mm, balancing it on a Fujifilm APS-C camera will be very tricky. However, the X-mount does have a significant gap when it comes to 135mm lenses. The only lens that comes to mind is the Samyang/Rokinon 135mm F/2.0 ED UMC which is a fully manual lens. Having an autofocus 135mm lens will surely be welcomed by Fujifilm shooters looking for a fast telephoto prime.