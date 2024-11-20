$400 off what is arguably still the best full-frame camera: Sony Alpha A7 IV Black Friday deal

This Black Friday Sony Alpha A7 IV deal is one of the best you'll find currently available. There are a few early Black Friday Sony camera deals currently live and we expect to see more as we get closer to the 29th of November, but this one will be hard to beat. For $400 off the regular asking price you can pick up this camera without lenses, though these can also be added at B&H at the point of purchase should you wish (including 50mm, 16-35mm, 24-70mm, 28-70mm, 20-70mm and 70-200mm lens packs), allowing for even greater savings on these items too, or you can check our our Black Friday lens deals page to see what offers are available across different retailers.

Sony a7 IV Mirrorless Camera (body only), Black - $400 OFF at B&H

We reviewed the Sony A7 IV back in 2021 and scored it 5/5, and despite increasing competition it still holds the top spot in our eyes for the best all-round full-frame mirrorless camera. It offers great versatility for photographers and videographers looking for a balance of image quality, advanced features, and reliability.

The Sony a7 IV features a 33MP back-illuminated sensor, delivering exceptional detail and dynamic range. This sensor bridges the gap between the ultra-high resolution of the A7R series and the low-light performance of the A7S series. The camera's Bionz XR processor enhances performance for both stills and video, making it a step up from its predecessor, the Alpha 7 III.

In terms of video, the A7 IV offers oversampled 4K recording up to 30fps using the full sensor width and up to 60fps in Super35 mode. It supports 10-bit color, S-Log3, and S-Cinetone for professional-grade video quality, though 4K/60fps recording applies a crop. Photographers benefit from improved autofocus with real-time tracking for humans, animals, and birds, along with in-body stabilization rated at 5.5 stops. The upgraded EVF and dual card slots (supporting SD and CFexpress Type A) further enhance usability.