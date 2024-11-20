An actually good Black Friday deal on a 2024 MacBook Air with 16GB of RAM!

Black Friday MacBook deals are now live and this one is the best of the bunch so far. The MacBook Air is an almost perfect general productivity laptop, with the only real drawback of it being that buying one with memory above the baseline 8GB will cost you an arm and a leg. Thankfully this cracking deal will let you pick up one of these latest models with 16GB of beatuiful RAM for only $849 - that's a saving of $250.

Apple 2024 MacBook Air 13.6-inch Laptop with M3 chip, 16GB of Unified Memory, 256GB SSD storage - 23% OFF at Amazon

If you're looking for a laptop that's light and thin for maximum portability, has superb build quality, excellent battery life, and a fantastic looking screen then the 2024 iteration of the MacBook Air is the perfect choice. Although this year it's faced stiff opposition from the latest (7th) gen Microsoft Surface Laptop, it's still probably number one for us, particularly when it comes to the audio quality of the speakers and its general stability.

The 2024 iteration of the MacBook Air comes with the new M3 chip, built on a more advanced 3nm process, offering enhanced performance and energy efficiency compared to the M2. This results in faster processing speeds for multitasking and demanding applications, as well as better battery life: we're talking around 15 hours on battery saving mode - very nice indeed. The M3 also introduces a next-generation GPU architecture with hardware-accelerated ray tracing, delivering superior graphics performance for creative tasks like video editing or 3D modeling. Additionally, the 2024 model includes support for increased memory bandwidth, which improves overall system responsiveness, and an updated display with higher brightness levels for improved visibility outdoors or in well lit interiors.