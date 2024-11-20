Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2024: The smartest-looking smartwatches at a smart price

Black Friday Apple Watch deals are the best chance you'll get all year round to pick up the pre-eminent smartwatch for a good price. These premium products don't come cheap (but boy do they look good) so this is the best chance you'll get to possess one without breaking the bank. We expect to see offers on both newer models with the latest chipsets and brightest screens, and the older, cheaper models; including units that are fresh off the shelf and those that refurbished/renewed or used. There should be a full range of different color options available, though be aware that some more popular colors can cost more than others. Do be sure to also take a look at our Black Friday iPhone deals page too if you're looking for a new handset you can combine with your watch within the same ecosystem.

Apple Watch Series 10 deals

Apple Watch Series 9 deals

Apple Watch Series 7 deals

Apple Watch Series 6 deals

Apple Watch Ultra deals

Apple Watch SE deals

Used Apple Watch deals

When do Black Friday deals start on the Apple Watch?

We’ve already seen the first Black Friday deals on Apple Watches start to appear. The biggest Black Friday deals on Apple Watches for 2024 will officially begin on Friday, November 29, and run through the weekend (known as Black Friday weekend), before morphing into Cyber Monday deals on December 2. However, many retailers are already offering early discounts throughout November. Deals have started appearing at major stores like Amazon, Walmart, and Adorama, with savings on models such as the Apple Watch Series 10, Series 9, and SE 2.

It's worth monitoring early deals since popular models may sell out before Black Friday itself, so you may want to pick them up earlier to avoid missing out.

Is Black Friday the best time to get a good Apple Watch deal?

Yes, Black Friday is one of the best times to get a great deal on an Apple Watch. Retailers typically offer some of the steepest discounts of the year on Apple Watch products: you can often find savings ranging from $50 to $100, depending on the specific model and configuration. Additionally, retailers may include bundle deals or perks, such as discounted accessories or gift cards​.

While Apple itself does not heavily discount its products, it may offer gift card incentives with Apple Watch purchases during Black Friday. For the best savings, shopping with third-party retailers is usually the way to go. Similar deals will also appear or continue on during Cyber Monda, which is essentially an extension of the same sales period.

Will we see the Apple Watch Series 10 on sale this Black Friday?

Yes, the Apple Watch Series 10 is expected to be on sale this Black Friday eventhough it’s not been out for that long. Early discounts have already appeared at retailers like Amazon, Adorama, and Walmart, with deals typically ranging from $50 to $100 off depending on the specific model and configuration. Popular options like the Series 10 GPS and GPS + Cellular models, as well as those with premium bands or larger screen sizes, are likely to see promotional pricing​.

What about deals on the Apple Watch Ultra 2?

Yes indeed! Apple Watch Ultra 2 deals are expected this Black Friday 2024, at least on used/refurbished models. It’s not guaranteed that brand new units will have massive discounts, but any saving will be welcome considering the price of these costly items.

If you're considering buying, keeping an eye on price trackers and early Black Friday promotions could help you secure the best deal.

What retailers will be running Apple Watch deals this Black Friday?

Many major retailers will feature Apple Watch deals during Black Friday 2024. You can expect discounts from Amazon, Adorama, Walmart, Best Buy, and Target, with offers ranging from price drops on current models like the Series 9 and Series 10 to bundles that include gift cards or accessories. Additionally, Apple is likely to provide store gift cards with purchases of Apple Watches instead of direct discounts. Carrier stores like Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile may also offer promotional pricing tied to new activations or trade-ins.

To find the best deal, it’s wise to compare offers across retailers since some may include added perks like extended warranties or extra accessories.

How long will Black Friday Apple Watch deals last?

As discussed early Black Friday Apple Watch deals typically begin in mid November, with the most substantial discounts appearing during the official Black Friday weekend. These deals then usually extend through to Cyber Monday, which falls on December 2nd this year. Many retailers continue offering Apple Watch promotions during Cyber Week, which lasts for several days after Cyber Monday, and some sales might even persist until mid-December as part of holiday shopping campaigns​.

However, it should be noted that many deals will not last this long, particularly if inventory for popular models runs out. Cyber Week deals are not likely to be as good or as numerous as those from the weekend before. Shoppers looking for the best deals should act early, as a result.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday Apple Watch deals?

Obviously at Imaging Resource, the world of photography and videography is our speciality, so smart watches don’t obviously fall within this remit. That being said, we’re very familiar with the Apple tech universe given how closely intertwined it is with the creative space (we've also got Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday iMac deals pages live if you want to check them out), so know quite a lot about these devices. On top of this, we’re industry veterans when it comes to covering Black Friday sales, so are the best people around to help you find the finest of deals.