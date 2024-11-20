iMac Black Friday deals 2024: offers on M4, M3 & older variants of the all-in-one computer

After much waiting, Apple finally refreshed the legendary all-in-one computer back in 2023 with an M3 chip, again updating it in 2024 with the M4. You can pick one of these up with various different combinations of storage and RAM, most of which we expect to see offers on, alongside other Apple products as covered on our Black Friday MacBook deals and Black Friday iPhone deals hubs.

When do Black Friday deals start on iMacs?

Black Friday deals on iMacs typically begin in early to mid-November. In 2024, several retailers like Amazon and B&H Photo have already started offering discounts on iMacs well ahead of the official Black Friday date.

These early deals suggest that shopping before Black Friday itself may allow you to secure significant savings, as many retailers aim to capture interest early in the holiday shopping season. However, additional promotions and more competitive prices may appear closer to Black Friday and extend through Cyber Monday.

Is Black Friday the best time to get a good deal on an iMac?

Black Friday is an excellent time to get a deal on an iMac, as it typically features some of the best discounts of the year on Apple products. Major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H Photo often offer price reductions on both the latest and older iMac models, including bundled deals with accessories or AppleCare. Discounts can range from modest reductions on newer M4 models to more significant savings on previous-generation devices​.

While Apple itself is less likely to discount iMacs directly, it may provide gift card incentives for purchases during Black Friday, which can be useful for future Apple Store purchases​. If you’re looking for substantial savings, third-party retailers are usually the best option during this time.

Black Friday remains one of the most reliable opportunities for a great deal, especially on higher-end configurations that are less frequently discounted at other times of the year.

What retailers will list iMac deals this Black Friday?

For Black Friday 2024, a variety of major retailers are expected to offer discounts and deals on iMacs. Amazon is likely to feature competitive pricing on both the latest M4 models and older versions, often paired with savings on accessories like keyboards and mice. B&H Photo typically caters to professionals by offering price cuts on high-end iMac configurations and may include creative software bundles, as will Adorama. Meanwhile, the Apple Store doesn’t usually provide direct discounts but often includes gift card incentives that can be used for future Apple purchases. Additionally, stores like Target and Walmart may also list iMac deals, focusing on value-oriented bundles or trade-in offers during Black Friday.

To get the best offers, shoppers should begin monitoring these retailers in early November, as many begin their Black Friday promotions ahead of the official event. Cyber Monday is also a great opportunity to find extended or new deals if you miss out on Black Friday itself.

How long will Black Friday deals last on iMacs?

Black Friday deals on iMacs typically start in early November and last through Cyber Monday, which falls on December 2, 2024. Some retailers then extend their sales into Cyber Week, offering additional deals in the days following Cyber Monday, however these frequently aren’t as substantial, and also depends on stocks levels at the individual retailers. Some discounts on Apple products, including iMacs, may continue into December as part of holiday promotions, though the best deals are often found during the Black Friday weekend itself​.

It’s worth noting that popular models or configurations, particularly new releases like the M4 iMac, may sell out quickly during the peak Black Friday period. Shoppers aiming for the best deals should act early, especially as inventory for high-demand products can be limited. If you miss out on Black Friday, keeping an eye on Cyber Week promotions and year-end sales can still yield good savings.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday iMac deals?

If you’re a keen photographer or videographer, there’s a good chance you will have done a fair bit of photo or video editing on an Apple product, and here at Imaging Resource we’ve had ample experience in using iMacs for this purpose. Couple this with our extensive knowledge of how to get the best hardware deals in general over the Black Friday period (based on years of experience) and you’re in safe hands.