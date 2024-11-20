The Insta360 X4 gets $75 slashed off its asking price for Black Friday, plus a few free extras

The Insta360 X4 is now on sale at the Insta360 Store for Black Friday, marked-down by $75 from the original $499.99 price tag.

The X4 Standard Bundle includes the action camera and a lens guard but does not come with a microSD card. The kit also comes with an Insta360 T-shirt and a 114cm Invisible selfie stick as free gifts. When purchased separately, the invisible selfie stick costs $23.99. And for a limited time, you can also purchase the Insta360 FlexiCare for just $22.99, a 30% savings from the $33.99 base price.

The Insta360 X4 was launched in April and is the first 360° action camera capable of shooting 8K resolution video at 30fps. The camera is equipped with dual 1/2-inch sensors that can capture 72MP stills with AI noise reduction. The single-lens mode on the X4 can record video in 4K at 60fps while slow motion 360° footage will have a resolution of 4K at 100fps.

Similar to previous models, the X4 is waterproof up to a depth of 10m (33ft) without any case. The optional dive case increases the depth rating to 50m (164ft). The action camera can also operate in extreme temperatures of -20°C/-4°F, for those snowboarding trips.

The X4 is slightly heavier than its predecessor, weighing 203g without the protective case. This is mainly due to the larger battery which now boasts a 2,290mAh capacity and can continuously record video for up to 135 minutes in 5.7K 30fps mode. The X4 also has a larger 2.5-inch touchscreen display that is protected by Gorilla Glass.

A new feature in the X4 is gesture control which is pretty convenient considering the action camera will almost always be mounted on the invisible selfie stick. The X4 uses FlowState Stabilization and 360° Horizon Lock to deliver smooth and stable footage.