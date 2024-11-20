Samsung’s 2TB T7 Shield SSD price drops by 40% for Black Friday, with a free case

SSDs are a commonly discounted item on Black Friday but Adorama has gone live early with some deals. One to note is this 2TB portable SSD from Samsung which happens to also come with a hardened case for free.

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB External SSD With HD-2 Case - 40% OFF at Adorama

Samsung is a trusted name in storage solutions, and the T7 Shield is a standout option for anyone who needs reliable portable storage. Combining rugged durability with blazing-fast speeds, it’s now on sale. For a limited time, you can grab the T7 Shield for just $169.99. It states this is down 40% which isn't strictly true, however, it is a decent deal and the included case makes it an altogether solid package.

With IP65-rated water and dust resistance and drop protection of up to 9.8 feet, this SSD is built for the elements. At the same time, its transfer speeds of up to 1,050MB/s make short work of large files, whether you’re editing high-resolution photos, transferring 4K video, or storing a library of games. Despite its rugged design, it’s compact enough to fit in your pocket, and its 2TB capacity ensures you’ll have plenty of space for all your projects. Compatibility with PCs, Macs, gaming consoles, Android devices, and even iPhones makes it a versatile choice for almost any setup.