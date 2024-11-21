DaVinci Resolve Black Friday Sale 2024: What to expect from Blackmagic Design

As one of the most popular video editing software options, DaVinci Resolve is a staple for both amateurs and professionals. Its free version is superb, but the Studio edition, which adds advanced features like noise reduction, HDR grading, and 3D tools, takes everything up a notch. Black Friday often brings opportunities to upgrade your setup, whether through software, hardware, or bundles.



Historically, Blackmagic rarely offers significant markdowns on Studio. However, Black Friday is still a great time to look for bundles that include DaVinci Resolve, or for deals on accessories like editing keyboards, control panels, or compatible hardware.

For instance, products like the DaVinci Resolve Speed Editor or TourBox editing controllers have seen notable discounts during previous Black Friday’s. Even if the software isn’t discounted, you can often find bundles through retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, or Newegg that make it worthwhile.

Best Retailers for DaVinci Resolve Deals

When searching for Black Friday deals on DaVinci Resolve, the first port of call is Blackmagic Design directly. Outisde of that it’s smart to check major online retailers and niche electronics stores. Here are some top options:

Amazon - Known for competitive prices on editing hardware, including key accessories like control panels and SSDs for fast media storage.

Best Buy - A solid choice for audio and video equipment discounts.

B&H Photo Video - Popular for camera gear and studio accessories, often bundling hardware with DaVinci Resolve licenses.

Even without Black Friday discounts, DaVinci Resolve offers incredible value. Its free version already includes a wealth of editing tools, but the Studio edition takes it further with advanced features for professionals. A one-time payment of $295 for Studio unlocks HDR workflows, 3D compositing, and noise reduction, making it a compelling choice over subscription-based alternatives.

For those just starting out, investing in compatible hardware like SSDs for faster file transfers or controllers for precision editing can transform your editing experience. For example, the Samsung T7 Shield 2TB SSD, a Black Friday favorite, offers lightning-fast read and write speeds, perfect for handling large video files in DaVinci Resolve.

How to get the best Black Friday DaVinci Resolve deals

Whether you’re upgrading your studio or starting fresh, Black Friday 2024 is an ideal time to score deals on DaVinci Resolve-related tools. Be sure to check retailers like Amazon and Best Buy for bundles and markdowns on editing essentials. With a little preparation, you can level up your editing game without breaking the bank.

To snag the best Black Friday DaVinci Resolve deals, keep a close watch on the Blackmagic Design website and trusted deal pages. Regularly checking these sources ensures you won’t miss any discounts or bundles.