DJI rumored to release the new Mic Mini this week

DJI has scheduled a product reveal on November 26th, just days before Black Friday, with the teaser hinting that the new product will be the DJI Mic Mini. The upcoming compact microphone has already been leaked online along with four other products that are expected to arrive in the next few months.

Image Credit: @JasperEllens

Although DJI has not officially confirmed which product is coming, the “Carry Less, Capture More” slogan and the short teaser clip strongly point towards the new Mic Mini. The image shows a square device with what looks like sound ripples, suggesting that the new product will be a microphone.

According to leaked information, the DJI Mic Mini will be an ultra-compact microphone that weighs only 10g and is half the size of the current generation Mic 2. The battery life on the Mic Mini is expected to be around ten hours when paired over Bluetooth. The compact microphone comes with a charging case that gives an additional 48 hours of recording time.

Image Credit: @Quadro_News

Leaked images reveal that the bundle includes two transmitters, a receiver, and the charging case. The kit also features a pair of windshields, a carrying bag, a 3.5mm connector, and a carrying bag. The entire Mic Mini bundle reportedly costs just €169. The basic kit with just a transmitter and receiver is rumored to be priced at €59, around half the price of the DJI Mic 2.

One leaked image of the DJI Mic Mini shows just how tiny the microphone is. The image features a model wearing the mic as a pendant. We are not sure if the necklace comes with the bundle, but wearing the device as a pendant shows how versatile this new microphone is.

The DJI Mic Mini is certainly an interesting product, especially for mobile content creators looking for a portable microphone to enhance the quality of audio recordings. We can't wait to tune in to the DJI product presentation next week to learn more about this interesting little device.