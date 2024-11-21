Mac Mini Black Friday deals 2024: The ideal mini-PC for creatives at fantastic prices

Black Friday Mac Mini deals are here! The return of the diminutive but powerful computer last year was met with great jubilation, particularly by creatives and other productivity users who valued a good amount of power in a small and easily portable unit. We've already seen the first offers on the 2023 Mac Mini with M2 and M2 Pro chipsets, plus on the 2024 Mac Minis with M4 and M4 Pro, and we expect to see more over the coming days. Read below for all the info!

When do Black Friday deals start on the Mac Mini?

Black Friday deals on the Mac Mini for 2024 are already available at some retailers like Amazon and other online platforms. Discounts on the latest Mac Mini models, including those featuring the new M4 and M4 Pro chips, are part of early Black Friday promotions.These deals are expected to intensify as we approach the official Black Friday date, November 29, 2024​

The promotions typically begin in mid-November and continue through to Cyber Monday, giving buyers several weeks to secure deals. However, availability can vary based on stock, so shopping early can be advantageous.

Is Black Friday the best time to get a good Mac Mini deal?

Yes, Black Friday is one of the best times to get a great deal on the Mac Mini. Retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Apple often feature significant discounts during this period. For 2024, the latest Mac Mini models, including those with the M4 and M4 Pro chips, are already seeing price drops. For example, the base M4 Mac Mini is priced at $549, down from $599, and higher-end configurations with the M4 Pro are discounted by up to $100​.

Black Friday tends to offer the lowest prices of the year, and many retailers bundle deals with additional perks, such as free accessories or extended warranties. If you’re looking to upgrade or buy your first Mac Mini, this is a prime opportunity. However, if you miss the Black Friday deals, Cyber Monday and holiday sales in December might still provide discounts, although stock and configurations could be limited.

What retailers will be running Mac Mini deals this Black Friday?

This Black Friday, retailers expected to offer discounts on Mac Minis include Amazon, Best Buy, Adorama, and B&H Photo, among others. Amazon is leading with some early deals, offering up to $60 off on the M4 and M4 Pro Mac Mini models. Best Buy and B&H Photo often feature discounts on various configurations and may include additional perks like free shipping or financing options. Specialty stores like Adorama are also promoting deals, including promo codes for additional savings. Monitoring these retailers during Black Friday and Cyber Week will give you the best chance of finding a significant discount on the Mac Mini​.

How long will Black Friday Mac Mini deals last?

As discussed, Black Friday deals on the Mac Mini typically begin in mid-November and peak during Black Friday weekend (November 29, 2024). These discounts often extend through Cyber Monday (December 2, 2024) but some then continue on to the so-called ‘Cyber Week’, lasting until the end of the first week of December. These however can’t be counted on as a definite thing - many deals will end by the end of Cyber MOnday itself or earlier if stocks run out.

Tthe most significant discounts and popular configurations often sell out quickly during the core Black Friday and Cyber Monday period. Shopping early during pre-Black Friday sales is therefore a good strategy to secure a deal without worrying about inventory shortages.

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday Mac Mini deals?

Whilst photography and videogrpahy may be our chief forte, there’s no use in taking all those nice digital pictures and videos if you don’t have a device you can upload to and edit them on. As a result, we’re well versed in all the various different computer device used by creative professionals, big and small, portable and non-portable, including the Mac Mini. Add to this our extensive knowledge of navigating the Black Friday - Cyber Monday sales period, and we will see that you spend your money right.