Microsoft Surface Laptop & Pro Black Friday deals 2024: including price reductions on the latest models

Black Friday Microsoft Surface deals are now live, and include even the latest 2024 models of both the Surface Laptop and the Surface Pro 2-in-1 device. The Microsoft Surface Laptop in particular has caught a lot of attention this year, being touted as a MacBook Air killer - the Apple device long having held the top spot for general productivity laptop (alternatively check out our MacBook deals page for some offers on that device). We'll be adding more and more deals to this page as we get closer to the big day on November 29th, covering all sizes, chipsets, and generations of the different Surface device lines. Read on to see the deals themselves and for everything else you need to know.

When do Black Friday deals start on the Microsoft Surface Laptops & Surface Pros?

My dear, they’ve already begun! Black Friday deals on Microsoft Surface Laptops and Surface Pros started apeparing on some retailers websites around mid-November, and since then we’ve seen more and more appear. The biggest number of deals will be visible on Black Friday itself (November 29th) and then on through the weekend until Cyber Monday.

Is Black Friday the best time to get a good Microsoft Surface deal?

Yes, Black Friday (extending through to Cyber Monday) is the best time of the year to secure a great deal on Microsoft Surface devices. During this shopping event, retailers like the Microsoft Store, Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer some of the deepest discounts of the year on Surface Laptops, Surface Pro tablets, and other models. Savings can range from $100 to $800, depending on the specific configuration and whether the deal includes bundles like accessories or software​

For example, the Surface Pro 9 with Intel i7 configurations and Surface Laptop Studio models have seen significant discounts during past Black Friday events, and similar deals are expected this year.

What retailers will be running Microsoft Surface Laptop deals & 2-in-1 deals this Black Friday?

During Black Friday 2024, several retailers are set to feature significant deals on Microsoft Surface laptops and Surface Pros. Best Buy will likely offer attractive discounts, including special deals for Plus and Total members. Amazon has already started promoting savings on Surface Pro bundles, such as those including keyboards and styluses. Additionally, B&H and Adorama, plus Microsoft’s official store will host markdowns on both Surface Laptops and Pro models, with discounts reaching up to $600 on certain configurations. Other major retailers like Walmart, Target, and Costco may also join in with competitive pricing or bundles on these popular devices

If you're shopping for a Surface, it’s wise to compare offers from multiple retailers, as some may include additional perks like trade-in bonuses, extended warranties, or free accessories.

How long will Black Friday Microsoft Surface Laptop deals last?

As discussed, Black Friday deals on Microsoft Surface Laptops typically begin in mid-November and this year was no exception, with the most significant discounts appearing during Black Friday weekend and extending through to Cyber Monday (December 2, 2024). Many retailers, including the Microsoft Store, Amazon, and Best Buy, will continue offering some promotions during Cyber Week, which lasts several days after Cyber Monday, though these usually aren’t as good as those during the peak time, and they’re often much less numerous.

The best deals are often found during Black Friday weekend, and high-demand configurations may sell out quickly. If you're looking for the steepest discounts or bundles, shopping early in the Black Friday sales period is advisable to avoid missing out.​

Why trust Imaging Resource for the best Black Friday Microsoft Surface laptop deals?

Whether you’re talking about the conventional clamshell Surface Laptops or the 2-in-1 Surface Pros, these are both great productivity devices that are very useful to the typical photographer/videographer. The Surface Laptop Studio is also a powerhouse of a device that’s ideal for intensive editing and rendering software. As a result we’re well versed with all the above devices, and on top of this, have year’s of experience with Black Friday sales and finding the best deals, so you’re in safe hands!