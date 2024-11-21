Save $500 on this Sony Alpha A7 III 4K camera Black Friday deal & get a few free extras

Sony is running a huge Black Friday sale, and one of its most popular cameras is on sale during the event. The Sony A7 III gets a massive $500 discount at Best Buy, B&H, and Amazon. The full-frame mirrorless camera is currently listed for $1,299, a 25% markdown.

The Sony A7 III is a very capable camera with its 24.2MP BSI full-frame sensor paired with a BIONZ X image processor. It has a fast hybrid autofocus system with 693 phase detection and 425 contrast detection focus points, providing accurate and quick focusing. The A7 III can shoot in almost any lighting condition thanks to its ISO 100-51,200 range.

As a hybrid camera, the A7 III can shoot 4K video at 30 fps and slow-motion Full HD footage at 120 fps. The camera supports Hybrid Log-Gamma, S-Log2, and S-Log3 for increased post-production flexibility. Videographers can also use external recorders for clean 4K recording with 4:2:2 sampling.

The camera body is constructed from magnesium alloy and features weather sealing, giving photographers confidence when using the A7 III in harsh weather conditions. The camera has a 3.0” 922K-dot touchscreen display, which can be tilted upwards or downwards. The electronic viewfinder features a 2.36m-dot resolution and 0.78x magnification.

For Black Friday, you can also pick up the Sony A7 III with the FE 28-70mm F/3.5-5.6 OSS lens for $1,499. The 28-70mm lens is the perfect everyday lens, giving you a wide to medium telephoto focal length. The lens is great for landscape, travel, and street photography. Built-in Optical SteadyShot (OSS) helps keep images sharp when shooting handheld in lowlight situations.

Best Buy is sweetening the deal by including a free three-month Apple iCloud+ subscription and an 8x8 Photo Book from Shutterfly with every purchase. iCloud+ gives you cloud storage for photos, documents, and other important files. The free 8x8 Photo Book has 20 pages and comes with a hard photo cover, which will be great for printing the memorable photos you take with the Sony A7 III.

If you are looking for a new full-frame camera, the Sony A7 III is a solid pickup. The FE 28-70mm F/3.5-5.6 OSS lens is also an excellent first lens and is a great value when purchased with the A7 III. This deal is for a limited time only and is subject to stock availability, so it would be best to get one as soon as possible.