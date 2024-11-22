Canon’s SELPHY QX10 portable photo printer drops in price by 34% for Black Friday

The Canon SELPHY Square QX10 isn't considered one of the best photo printers but it offers a lot of convenience and fun. For those who want quality, portable printing, the QX10 is currently available at Amazon for under $100, saving you 34% this Black Friday. The QX10 works directly from your smartphone or tablet, requiring no cables or computers.



The QX10 is both lightweight and portable, fitting seamlessly into any creative or travel setup. Its dye-sublimation printing technology ensures vivid colors and sharp details, while the prints are coated for durability, offering protection against fading, spills, and smudges. The adhesive backing on its square prints adds versatility, perfect for personalizing albums, scrapbooks, or gifts.



The QX10 bundle has also received a discount for Black Friday, which includes the compact QX10 printer and XS-20L color ink/label set. This bundle is perfect for users who want to start printing vibrant, smudge-resistant 2.7" x 2.7" photos right out of the box. The XS-20L label set allows you to print adhesive-backed photos ideal for scrapbooking or personalizing projects. With seamless Bluetooth connectivity and creative options through the SELPHY Photo Layout app, this bundle enhances convenience and versatility for photo enthusiasts. It’s a practical addition to the QX10’s standout features.

There are a number of alternative "selfie" style photo printers on sale for Black Friday. The Liene 4x6'', Kodak Mini 2 Retro, and CP1500 are all on sale for the next week.