Get one of Samsung’s best phones with $250 off, the S24 Ultra hits lowest-ever price for Black Friday

Samsung’s latest Galaxy S24 Ultra sets a high standard, rivaled only by the latest iPhone and Google Pixel flagship models. Packed with features like a 200MP camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, and an edge-to-edge display, the S24 Ultra is ideal for photography, productivity, entertainment, and even phone calls believe it or not. Thanks to Black Friday deals finally appearing, you can save $350. The Titanium Gray model and other stunning colors are included in this limited-time deal, dropping from its original price of $1299.99 to its lowest ever on Amazon and Best Buy.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra is designed to handle everything from advanced photo editing with its Generative AI tools to seamless multitasking across apps. With 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM, and a 120Hz refresh rate, it’s a perfect blend of performance and practicality. Nightography ensures low-light photos shine, while the included S Pen makes jotting notes or creative work intuitive and effortless. Whether you're capturing breathtaking landscapes or running demanding applications, the S24 Ultra delivers.



This deal is expected to sell out quickly, so if you’ve been waiting to upgrade your phone, now is the time. Head to Amazon and secure your Galaxy S24 Ultra before this offer ends.

The S24 Ultra's cameras make it a winning choice

The Galaxy S24 Ultra features an impressive array of cameras, with a 200MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide lens, 10MP 3x telephoto, and a new 50MP 5x telephoto. The latter replaces the previous iteration's 10x lens but uses in-sensor zoom to achieve 10x magnification, offering exceptional clarity at both 5x and 10x. Furthermore, when combined with the front-facing 12MP camera, you have quite a versatile package.

Black Friday phone deals are one of the better categories we are seeing this year so far, and thanks to most retailers going live early with discounts, there is no need to rush (stock dependant).