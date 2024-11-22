Save $100 on this Sony G Master FE 70-200mm F2.8 Telephoto Zoom Lens Black Friday deal

Best Buy's Black Friday deals are live and two of Sony’s best lenses, the Sony FE 70-200mm F/2.8 GM OSS and FE 24-70mm F/2.8 GM, feature for $100 less.

The FE 70-200mm F/2.8 and 24-70mm F/2.8 are from the flagship G Master series of lenses and are part of what photographers call the “Holy Trinity” of full-frame zoom lenses. The third lens in Sony’s version of the Holy Trinity is the Sony FE 16-35mm F/2.8 GM. As GM lenses, you can expect excellent image quality and top-notch autofocus performance.

The Sony 24-70mm F/2.8 GM is a full-frame lens designed for mirrorless cameras and both stills and video use. This lens has five aspherical elements, two XA types plus two ED and two Super ED glass elements to ensure that images deliver absolute quality. The autofocus performance is smooth, fast, and near silent thanks to Four XD Linear AF motors and the Floating Focus system. The 24-70mm is the working photographer’s zoom lens, delivering wide to short telephoto focal lengths which is perfect for everyday photography.

If you are looking for something with more reach, the Sony FE 70-200mm F/2.8 GM OSS is the perfect lens for shooting sports and wildlife photography. As a telephoto lens, the 70-200mm F/2.8 GM features Optical Steady Shot image stabilization, which helps get sharp handheld photos in lowlight situations. The lens has 23 elements in 18 groups, including an ultra-high-precision XA element, two aspherical elements, and four ED plus two super ED elements. The optical design ensures that the lens delivers maximum sharpness and contrast when shooting wide open and across the entire zoom range.

Both these lenses are great picks for pro-level photography work. They deliver what you would expect from flagship lenses and are very reliable when out on photography assignments. Either lens will be an awesome addition to any photographer’s kit. These lenses don’t often go on sale, so this may be your only opportunity this year to get it at a discount.