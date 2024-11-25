|Back To News
Apple’s Studio Displays get hundreds knocked off for Black Friday
posted Monday, November 25, 2024 at 11:45 AM EST
The first Apple Studio Display Black Friday deals are live as Amazon begins its week of sales for the event. Investing in a high-end monitor like the Apple Studio Display is a big decision, and now Black Friday monitor deals are live, it is the perfect time to get one at a fantastic price. Below, you'll find the best Black Friday deals currently available on the Apple's excellent displays.
The Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture Glass and a Tilt-and-Height-Adjustable Stand is now available at a Black Friday price of $1,999.99. This premium 27-inch 5K Retina display offers a stunning visual experience with 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color support, and sharp detail that’s perfect for creatives and professionals alike. The nano-texture glass minimizes glare, ensuring clarity in any lighting condition.
Designed for seamless functionality, this display features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, keeping you centered during video calls, while the studio-quality three-microphone array delivers crystal-clear audio. The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience that elevates music, movies, and conference calls.
Connectivity is equally impressive, with a Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports, enabling easy integration with your devices. Plus, its 96W power delivery can charge your MacBook while you work. The tilt-and-height-adjustable stand ensures comfort and ergonomic ease during long hours of use.
The standard glass model is also currently on sale with the added bonus of AppleCare+ (3-years).