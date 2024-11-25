Apple’s Studio Displays get hundreds knocked off for Black Friday

The first Apple Studio Display Black Friday deals are live as Amazon begins its week of sales for the event. Investing in a high-end monitor like the Apple Studio Display is a big decision, and now Black Friday monitor deals are live, it is the perfect time to get one at a fantastic price. Below, you'll find the best Black Friday deals currently available on the Apple's excellent displays.

The Apple Studio Display with Nano-Texture Glass and a Tilt-and-Height-Adjustable Stand is now available at a Black Friday price of $1,999.99. This premium 27-inch 5K Retina display offers a stunning visual experience with 600 nits of brightness, P3 wide color support, and sharp detail that’s perfect for creatives and professionals alike. The nano-texture glass minimizes glare, ensuring clarity in any lighting condition.

Designed for seamless functionality, this display features a 12MP Ultra Wide camera with Center Stage, keeping you centered during video calls, while the studio-quality three-microphone array delivers crystal-clear audio. The six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive listening experience that elevates music, movies, and conference calls.

Connectivity is equally impressive, with a Thunderbolt 3 port and three USB-C ports, enabling easy integration with your devices. Plus, its 96W power delivery can charge your MacBook while you work. The tilt-and-height-adjustable stand ensures comfort and ergonomic ease during long hours of use.

The standard glass model is also currently on sale with the added bonus of AppleCare+ (3-years).