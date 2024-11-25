Black Friday monitor deals 2024: all the best displays for photo & video

Even though most editors will calibrate their monitor to their liking, starting with one of the best for the job is still important. Resolution, color accuracy, dynamic range, and an array of other features can all impact our work. High-end monitors such as these come at quite the cost, but luckily there is one time a year when we see some of the greatest displays reduce dramatically in price - Black Friday.

Several major retailers have already listed Black Friday monitor deals. Everything from 4K OLEDs to Mini LED backlit models now feature in the sale. Whether you need a color-accurate upgrade or just some extra real estate for your workflow, we’re bringing every high-resolution monitor on sale to this page. Furthermore, some calibration tools have also seen a discount for Black Friday week.

Best monitor Black Friday deals for editing

Ultrawide monitor deals

Color Calibration deals

What to consider before buying a Black Friday monitor deal

Before choosing a monitor, consider whether you’ll be working with HDR video content. Monitors with strong HDR performance often come with premium features like local dimming, high brightness levels, and the ability to reproduce a wide color gamut, making them more expensive. However, there are affordable options that offer a decent HDR experience. If your focus is on SDR editing, there are many monitors available that deliver excellent performance at a more budget-friendly price. While SDR remains the standard for most content creation, HDR editing is becoming more prevalent, so investing in a monitor with solid HDR capabilities could future-proof your setup.

For video editing, consumer-level monitors can be excellent, even if they lack the advanced calibration and features of high-end monitors used by professional studios. Budget-friendly options are great for casual editing but often compromise on features and image quality. Be sure to balance your needs with your budget to find the best fit for your work.

When do Black Friday monitor sales begin?

Black Friday has already begun for some of the biggest retailers online. Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, and more are already listing lucrative deals across a wide range of categories. Officially, Black Friday is on November 29th, but it’s a good idea to start your shopping early. If all else fails, don’t forget Cyber Monday will take place on the 2nd of December, giving you another opportunity to find the right deal.

Why you can trust Imaging Resource this Black Friday

For many up-and-coming filmmakers, there's nothing more frustrating than spending hours perfecting color correction and grading, only to see the final product look different on a TV or smartphone. The culprit? A monitor not designed for video work. These monitors often display images differently than other devices, leading to unexpected results when you view your footage elsewhere. The easiest solution is to invest in a monitor that’s built for video editing and creative work. While some high-end models come with a hefty price tag, there are plenty of affordable options that still provide the color accuracy and consistency you need. This Black Friday, it’s the perfect time to score a deal and upgrade your setup, whether you’re a seasoned editor or just starting out.