One of the best camcorders on the market gets a 27% discount for Black Friday

For filmmakers and content creators in general, the Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 is still considered one of the best. Thanks to Black Friday camcorder deals, 27% has been knocked off the asking price, saving you over $1000. While this may not be a go to for dynamic range, its Super35 sensor delivers incredible 4.6K footage and with unparalleled detail, color accuracy, and cinematic quality.

What makes this a good camcorder?

The URSA Mini Pro is built for professionals looking to create visually stunning work with precision and style. From high-budget productions to indie projects, it delivers exceptional results that truly shine. With a built-in EF lens mount, you have access to a vast range of compatible lenses. Plus, if your needs change, the mount can be swapped for PL, B4, or F-mounts (available separately), giving you unmatched flexibility. This makes the URSA Mini Pro a solid investment that can adapt to different types of productions.

Capture slow-motion shots with frame rates of up to 300fps and record in 4.6K, 4K, 3K, or even 1080p, while choosing from industry-standard formats like MP4 and MOV. Furthermore, the 4-inch LCD screen, manual controls, and lightweight design make it easy to use on the go, whether you're shooting in a studio or out in the field.

This Black Friday deal slashes $1,610 off the price, putting high-end filmmaking within reach for more creators. With a camera of this caliber, you’re investing in a tool that will take your projects to the next level. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to upgrade, this is it. Deals like this don’t stick around long, so act fast before it’s gone. The Blackmagic Design URSA Mini Pro 4.6K G2 is ready to help you bring your creative vision to life, now for less.