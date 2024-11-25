These are the 3 best Apple MacBook Black Friday deals available right now

Black Friday has delivered incredible savings on Apple products, and if you're in the market for a MacBook, these deals are not to be missed. Whether you're looking for high-end performance or lightweight portability, there’s a MacBook to suit your needs, all at discounted prices. We've rounded up three of the best deals still available, saving you hundreds of dollars on top-of-the-line Apple laptops. Macbook Black Friday sales have been running for nearly a week and we have seen them chop and change, so if the MacBook you are after isn't featured right now, it may reduce in price at a later date.

If you need a laptop that can tackle the most demanding workflows, the Apple 2024 MacBook Pro with the M4 Max chip is the ultimate choice. This beast of a machine comes equipped with a 14-core CPU, a 32-core GPU, and 36GB of Unified Memory, making it ideal for intensive tasks like 3D rendering, video editing, and coding.

The 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display offers exceptional brightness and color accuracy, ensuring that every detail of your work shines. The 1TB SSD provides ample storage for large files, and its robust build quality makes it a worthy investment for professionals.

The 2024 MacBook Air is the perfect choice for students, professionals, and anyone who values portability and performance. This model features Apple’s latest M3 chip, delivering exceptional speed and efficiency in a lightweight design.

With 16GB of Unified Memory and 256GB SSD storage, it handles multitasking with ease. The 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display supports over a billion colors, making it great for creative projects or binge-watching your favorite shows. Plus, the 18-hour battery life ensures you can work or play all day without reaching for a charger.

For those who want a larger display without compromising portability, the 2024 MacBook Air 15-inch strikes the perfect balance. Powered by the M3 chip, it combines excellent performance with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, making it ideal for users who need more screen real estate for multitasking or creative work.

Like its smaller sibling, this model features 16GB of Unified Memory and 256GB SSD storage, ensuring smooth performance for daily tasks and beyond. The six-speaker audio system with Spatial Audio provides an immersive sound experience, whether you’re on a video call or streaming your favorite content.

What's so special about these MacBook deals?

Apple rarely discounts its products, especially its latest models, making these deals all the more impressive. Whether you need the powerhouse MacBook Pro, the ultraportable 13-inch MacBook Air, or the versatile 15-inch MacBook Air, these Black Friday offers let you upgrade your tech without overspending.

One of the biggest upsides of the new M4 chips is the support for Apple Intelligence. This new AI tool gives users a new Writing Tool, a newly redesigned Siri, and many more cool new features. Next month, ChatGPT will be integrated into the Writing Tool and Siri, allowing users to access the powerful AI without needing to use other websites or apps.

The Apple MacBook Pro M4 has a ton of connectivity features including three Thunderbolt 5 USB-C Ports which can deliver up to 120 Gb/s of data throughput. The laptop has a dedicated HDMI port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SDXC card reader. The M4 MacBook Pro can support two additional 6K displays using the Thunderbolt ports.