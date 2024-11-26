$400 off this touted MacBook killer with 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage

This Microsoft Surface Laptop deal is one of the best we've seen on any laptop, and it's particularly impressive given that it's such a new and highly sought after product. $400 off is no joke, particularly as you get a good amount of RAM and a whopping 1TB of SSD storage along with it.

The new Microsoft Surface Laptop, released in 2024, has impressed many with its fantastic design, excellent battery life, and powerful performance, to the point where it's a worthy competitor to the once dominant MacBook Air atop the general productivity throne. Although personally we wouldn't say it's a MacBook 'killer' as such, despite some claims, the two devices are comparable in quality, functionality, and value for money, so share the top spot as far as we're concerned. If you're looking for a Windows alternative to the MacBook Air it's an excellent choice, though you can also check out our MacBook Black Friday deals hub if you're not convinced and have a look at our Microsoft Surface Black Friday deals hub for offers on all different sizes and generations of the Surface line.

The Microsoft Surface Laptop (2024) is a premium addition to Microsoft’s renowned Surface lineup. Designed for both productivity and creativity, this laptop offers a sleek and modern design. It’s thin, lightweight, and versatile, making it easy to carry and adapt to various use cases. With its powerful internals, cutting-edge AI capabilities, and immersive display, this laptop caters to users seeking a blend of elegance, performance, and modern computing experiences.

At the heart of the device is the Snapdragon X Elite processor, a 12-core powerhouse that delivers cutting-edge performance and efficiency. This ARM-based chip ensures seamless multitasking, quick app launches, and exceptional battery life, making it ideal for professionals and students alike.

One standout feature of the Surface Laptop (2024) is its integration with Windows 11 Copilot+, Microsoft's advanced AI assistant. This feature takes productivity to the next level by leveraging AI to help users with tasks such as writing, organizing schedules, summarizing content, and more. The 13.8-inch touchscreen display is another highlight, offering vibrant colors, sharp details, and smooth responsiveness. It’s perfect for sketching, note-taking, or navigating the Windows interface with ease.

The laptop comes equipped with 16GB of RAM, ensuring smooth operation even with demanding applications, and a 1TB SSD, providing ample storage for files, media, and software while enabling rapid data access. Combined with the Snapdragon X Elite’s energy efficiency, the device is designed to support extended work sessions without compromising performance or portability.