A waterproof camera bag deal from Bagsmart that fits your tripod & laptop

This Black Friday camera bag deal is the perfect accompaniment to the photographer's/videopher's arsenal, and it's now available for 16% off. We've seen plenty of great Black Friday camera deals (including on DSLR models), camcorder deals, tripod deals, and also laptop deals - so what about a bag that can carry them all at the same time!?

The backpack is a thoughtfully designed solution for photographers seeking functionality, protection, and style. Built with high-quality waterproof material and an included rain cover, this backpack ensures your camera gear remains safe and dry even in challenging weather conditions.

A key feature is its dedicated compartments, providing organized storage for DSLR/SLR cameras, lenses, and other accessories. Adjustable padded dividers allow you to customize the interior to fit your specific equipment needs. Additionally, it has a 15-inch laptop compartment, making it a versatile choice for on-the-go photographers who need to edit and store their work.

The backpack also features anti-theft protection, including hidden zippers and secure closures to safeguard your gear during travel. A built-in tripod holder adds convenience for those carrying additional equipment, while the ergonomic shoulder straps and back panel ensure comfort during extended use.

Whether you're a professional photographer or an enthusiast, the BAGSMART DSLR/SLR backpack combines durability, security, and practicality, making it an excellent companion for outdoor shoots, urban adventures, or travel photography.