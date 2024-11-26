Previous Story The three best Garmin Black Friday deals we’ve seen: Tactix, Fenix & Fenix Pro
Back To News
Next Story Shake your wallet, watch yourself: The 3 best Black Friday Apple Watch deals right now

A waterproof camera bag deal from Bagsmart that fits your tripod & laptop

black friday camera bag news waterproof

by IR Staff

posted Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 3:24 PM EST

This Black Friday camera bag deal is the perfect accompaniment to the photographer's/videopher's arsenal, and it's now available for 16% off. We've seen plenty of great Black Friday camera deals (including on DSLR models), camcorder deals, tripod deals, and also laptop deals - so what about a bag that can carry them all at the same time!?

 

 

The backpack is a thoughtfully designed solution for photographers seeking functionality, protection, and style. Built with high-quality waterproof material and an included rain cover, this backpack ensures your camera gear remains safe and dry even in challenging weather conditions.

A key feature is its dedicated compartments, providing organized storage for DSLR/SLR cameras, lenses, and other accessories. Adjustable padded dividers allow you to customize the interior to fit your specific equipment needs. Additionally, it has a 15-inch laptop compartment, making it a versatile choice for on-the-go photographers who need to edit and store their work.

The backpack also features anti-theft protection, including hidden zippers and secure closures to safeguard your gear during travel. A built-in tripod holder adds convenience for those carrying additional equipment, while the ergonomic shoulder straps and back panel ensure comfort during extended use.

Whether you're a professional photographer or an enthusiast, the BAGSMART DSLR/SLR backpack combines durability, security, and practicality, making it an excellent companion for outdoor shoots, urban adventures, or travel photography.

Previous Story The three best Garmin Black Friday deals we’ve seen: Tactix, Fenix & Fenix Pro
Back To News
Next Story Shake your wallet, watch yourself: The 3 best Black Friday Apple Watch deals right now