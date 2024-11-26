Black Friday iPad deals 2024: savings on all generations including the latest iPad Pro M4

Black Friday iPad deals are up and running so grab yours now whilst stocks last! We've got offers on the latest iPad Pro variants with M4 chips as well as 10th and 9th generation models of the standard iPad, plus iPad Air and iPad Mini deals.

The iPad remains one of the best premium tablets out there, though it's not exactly cheap, so these offers are the best chance you'll get to pick one up at a good price.

When do Black Friday deals start on iPads?

Black Friday deals on iPads typically start in early November, well before the official Black Friday date, and often continue through Cyber Monday. Many retailers launch "early Black Friday" sales in the first or second week of November, providing discounts on various iPad models, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and standard iPad.

Deals usually peak during the Black Friday weekend (November 29, 2024) and Cyber Monday (December 2, 2024), with discounts from major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and Apple Authorized Resellers. Apple itself tends to offer gift cards instead of direct discounts, so for the lowest prices, third-party retailers are often a better option.

While some discounts may extend into Cyber Week or holiday promotions in December, popular models and configurations may sell out early. Shopping earlier in the season ensures the best selection and availability.

Is Black Friday the best time for a deal on an iPad?

Black Friday is one of the best times to find deals on iPads, as many retailers offer significant discounts on a range of models, including the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and standard iPads. Stores like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart often provide better discounts than Apple itself, which typically offers gift cards rather than price cuts. The competition among retailers during Black Friday results in attractive pricing, making it an excellent opportunity to buy.

However, Black Friday isn’t the only time to get good deals on iPads. Similar discounts often appear during back-to-school sales, Amazon Prime Day, and end-of-year holiday sales. Additionally, as new iPad models are launched, older versions frequently drop in price. If you’re looking for a specific model or configuration, Black Friday is a strong contender, but checking prices across other major sales events can also yield great savings.

Besides this you may want to also check out our deals hubs on other Apple products, including our iPhone Black Friday deals hub, MacBook Black Friday deals, Apple Watch deals, iMac deals, and Mac Mini deals pages to expand our your Apple ecosystem.

Will the latest generation iPad Pros be on sale this Black Friday?

The latest-generation iPad Pros are likely to see some discounts this Black Friday, though the deals may not be as significant as those for older models. Retailers like Amazon, Adorama, Best Buy, Walmart, and Target often include the newest iPads in their promotions, but the discounts on the latest-generation iPad Pro models tend to be modest, typically ranging from $50 to $150 off, depending on the configuration.

Apple itself rarely offers direct discounts, but it may provide gift cards as part of its Black Friday promotions, which can be a useful perk for Apple ecosystem users. Third-party retailers, however, are the best bet for substantial savings. While it’s possible to find deals on the latest iPad Pros, deeper price cuts are more common on the previous generation or other iPad models, like the iPad Air or standard iPad. Shopping early during Black Friday sales or keeping an eye on flash deals can help secure the best prices before stocks run out.

What retailers will have good iPad deals this Black Friday?

During Black Friday, top retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart offer excellent deals on iPads, including the latest models and configurations. Amazon often leads with competitive pricing and flash sales, while Best Buy provides additional perks like trade-in credits and member discounts. Walmart is a great option for budget-friendly deals, especially on older or standard models. Target frequently includes store gift cards with iPad purchases, adding extra value, and Costco or Sam’s Club offer exclusive member savings and bundles. Although Apple rarely discounts products directly, it may offer gift cards with iPad purchases during its Black Friday event. Other retailers like B&H Photo Video and Staples also provide discounts, particularly on higher-end models like the iPad Pro or mid-range devices. Shopping early and comparing prices across these stores will help secure the best deals.

How long will Black Friday deals last on iPads?

Black Friday deals on iPads typically start in early November and can last through Cyber Monday (December 2, 2024). Many retailers begin offering "early Black Friday" discounts in the first or second week of November, with the best offers peaking on Black Friday (November 29) and extending into the Cyber Weekend.

Some deals continue during Cyber Week (December 2–6), and certain retailers may carry over discounts into December as part of holiday promotions. However, the most popular iPad models, especially the latest-generation ones, often sell out quickly, so it’s best to shop early. While deals may linger, inventory levels and model availability may become limited after Cyber Monday.

Why should you trust Imaging Resource this Black Friday?

Although cameras are our main interest (you should take a look at our Black Friday camera deals hub btw) here at Imaging Resource we're well versed in all manner of electronic devices commonly used by photographers, videographers, and creatives, so we know a thing or two about iPads of all types. Couple this with our years of experience in navigativing the Black Friday-Cyber Monday sales, and we've got you covered.